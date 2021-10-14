The Church of Scientology International shares a program used worldwide to help communities in the wake of natural and manmade disasters.

Is There a Simple Way to Reduce the Devastating Harm of Disasters?

Is There a Simple Way to Reduce the Devastating Harm of Disasters? The Church of Scientology International shares a program used worldwide to help communities in the wake of natural and manmade disasters.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction October 13, The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction emphasizes that proactive measures and protection can reduce the effects of disaster.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained to help in times of disaster

While the first phase of response is search and rescue and the provision of urgently needed housing and supplies, the emotional toll of disasters is also recognized as a vital concern.

With victims overwhelmed by the loss of loved ones or possessions and the threat of an uncertain future, their state of mind can be the deciding factor in their survival and that of their families. Having the skill to help a person rapidly recover from loss can save lives.

For the past two decades, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Goodwill Tours have provided training to police, military organizations and other first responders, complementing their ability to provide care to victims. These courses have been made available free of charge in 18 languages through the Scientology website.

Proven in countless disasters since the program was launched in 1976, the skills of the Volunteer Minister have helped thousands of people under the worst possible conditions. An example of the effectiveness of Volunteer Minister training is documented in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Over the past year, South African Volunteer Ministers have trained provincial and local government departments along with educators, religious leaders and community organizations in these vital skills, as shown in a video on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard .

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International