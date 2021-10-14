Leaders in hospital care delivery innovation launch Advanced Care at Home Coalition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today leading health care providers launched a new advocacy effort to allow more patients to safely receive acute-level care and recovery services in the comfort and convenience of their homes. The Advanced Care at Home Coalition brings together likeminded stakeholders to advocate for the continuation of current hospital-level care-at-home flexibilities during and beyond the COVID-19 public health emergency, and for the creation of an advanced-care-at-home delivery model at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation.

Advanced Care at Home Coalition

The Advanced Care at Home Coalition will seek to create stability and expand access to this unique care model by addressing regulatory and legislative barriers, and to empower more patients across the country to receive high-quality acute and restorative care in their homes. The coalition will also strive to share best practices and provide thought leadership, supporting additional health systems across the country to participate in this new model of care delivery.

Founding members of the coalition include Mayo Clinic, Medically Home and Kaiser Permanente, joined today by additional members Adventist Health, ChristianaCare, Geisinger Health, Integris, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan), Novant Health, ProMedica, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, UNC Health, and UnityPoint Health.

"Offering acute-level, hospital-quality care at home allows physicians and care teams to treat a whole person to meet their individualized care goals, while also helping address some of the social determinants of health," says Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of The Permanente Federation, part of Kaiser Permanente. "This coalition supports a policy foundation for this more equitable future of health care."

"By proving we can provide high-quality acute care outside of a hospital building, we have turned on its head the notion of where patients with serious or complex conditions can be cared for," says Michael Maniaci, MD, physician leader for advanced care at home at Mayo Clinic. "By further developing a nurturing policy landscape, we can advance the well-being of patients by catalyzing innovative, collaborative, knowledge-driven models to redefine the standard of high-acuity care that meets each person's unique needs."

"This model will finally allow underserved patients safe and cost-effective access to care that is long overdue," added Rami Karjian, CEO of Medically Home. "We look forward to working with Congress to expand access to this safe and effective model of care delivery."

For additional information on the Advanced Care at Home Coalition, please contact Mara McDermott at 202-204-1462 or mmcdermott@mcdermottplus.com, or visit www.achcoalition.com.

About the Advanced Care at Home Coalition

The Advanced Care at Home Coalition brings together stakeholders to create a pathway for the coverage of acute care at home, including the extension of flexibilities for acute-care services at home beyond the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Specifically, the coalition, formed by Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente and Medically Home, will advocate for the creation of a Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation model to test an acute-care-at-home delivery model. The Advanced Care at Home Coalition will emphasize acute care at home as a delivery model that is accessible, safe, high quality, equitable and innovative.

