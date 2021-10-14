Micreos appoints Matt Regan as CEO of its Pharmaceutical business

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch biotechnology company Micreos has recruited Matt Regan as CEO of its new Pharmaceutical business that will be based in Switzerland. Following rapid growth, Micreos is preparing to spin-out its Pharmaceutical business into a separate company as per January 2022 to directly access the capital markets. This will help to fund pipeline development to progress its highly innovative, targeted antibacterial technology platform into pharmaceutical solutions that can improve patient care.

Matt Regan

The Micreos endolysin technology enables selective killing of unwanted bacteria, regardless of resistance profiles. Its pharmaceutical lead compounds are XZ.700, which specifically kills Staphylococcus aureus, and SP.800, which kills all staphylococci.

XZ.700 is being studied in patients with Atopic Dermatitis via targeted elimination of S. aureus, while preserving the rest of the microbiome. Other XZ.700 indications being studied include Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a form of skin cancer associated with excessive skin-colonization of S. aureus and Diabetic Wound Infections. SP.800 will be developed as an intravenous solution for Bacteremia.

Matt joins Micreos with extensive biopharmaceutical experience from almost 3 decades working with Global healthcare leaders including Abbott, Novo Nordisk, and AbbVie. He has extensive experience across the entire value chain from Manufacturing to Commercial operations and has lived & worked in 7 different countries. Matt brings strategic & operational leadership experience to the company while also deeply understanding the needs of healthcare systems to address unmet medical needs. "I am greatly looking forward to joining the Micreos team and its many talented employees in this important mission of developing viable alternatives to traditional antibiotics. This is extremely important for patients – but also for healthcare systems around the world who are very concerned about Antimicrobial resistance." comments Matt Regan.

"It's fantastic to welcome Matt to Micreos. Matt shares our values and the determination to take our technology to the next level. Challenging the way chronic inflammation is currently treated, we aim to open up new ways to help millions of people around the world", says Mark Offerhaus, founder and CEO of Micreos.

About Micreos

Micreos develops new biological therapies based on the targeted killing of only unwanted bacteria, which has the potential to replace antibiotics in a wide range of applications. The company is viewed as a global leader in this field. Its proprietary endolysin technology has been created together with the Swiss Federal Technology Institute, ETH in Zurich. Headquartered in The Hague, The Netherlands, Micreos runs its technology research center in Zurich, with development operations in The Netherlands and the USA. Under the Gladskin brand, Micreos has launched several OTC products for people with inflammatory skin conditions caused or aggravated by Staphylococcus aureus, including acne, eczema, and rosacea.

Phageguard represents Micreos's contribution to safer food production processes, based on targeted prevention of dangerous food pathogens such as Salmonella and Listeria.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micreos