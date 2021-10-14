Simplicity Group Welcomes Independent Planners Group as 30th Acquisition and Mike Kelley and Brian Kelley as Newest Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Independent Planners Group ("IPG"), a Scottsdale, AZ-based independent insurance wholesaler. As part of the transaction, Simplicity welcomes Mike Kelley and Brian Kelley as partners in the organization.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group)

IPG, founded in 1991 by Mike Kelley, offers an array of life insurance, annuities, and long-term care solutions including linked benefit products, and disability insurance. This deal marks the 30th company to join Simplicity's growing group of partners, and the 12th this year.

"Mike and Brian are highly regarded in the industry, and we are excited to welcome them as partners and sales leaders in our organization," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "We are aligned in our dedication to helping agents grow their businesses and serve their clients with unparalleled education, valuable products, and partnership built on trust at every level."

"Simplicity offers the IPG team access to extensive and proven sales and marketing programs, and we could not be happier to join forces with the organization," said Mike Kelley, Founding Partner, IPG. "I am confident that our longstanding agents and advisors will appreciate the expanded offering of products and services they will gain access to, and the dedicated support they will continue to receive as our partners."

"It is an incredible opportunity for everyone at IPG, and by extension our clients, to be part of one of the leading financial products distribution firms in the country," said Brian Kelley, Managing Partner and President, IPG. "Like Simplicity, we take extreme pride in our ability to serve our agent partners with quality and care, so they can deliver the best value to their clients. We are excited to join the Simplicity group of partners and for all our shared future holds."

About IPG

Since 1991, Independent Planners Group has served as an independent insurance partner to financial advisors and insurance professionals. The IPG model is built on character and a devotion to helping advisors serve their clients. Please see https://ipg-us.com/ for more information.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 30 distribution businesses join its partnership (including IPG). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Alex Timeus Simplicity Group Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 P: 201-987-7176 E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group