Fantastic animals in Jiangsu: meet elves of the nature elves at the seaside

NANJING, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 11 to 15, the 15th meeting of UN Biodiversity Conference was held in Kunming. This is a high-level global meeting in the field of biodiversity. As one of the key areas for biodiversity protection in China and even the world, Jiangsu is now constantly increasing its efforts in ecological protection. At present, the number of species recorded in Jiangsu has been updated to 6,046 and 165 are rare and endangered species, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Red-crowned cranes dancing in the Yancheng Wetland National Nature Reserve, Rare Birds

Nantong is located on the north side of the estuary of the Yangtze River. Xiaoyangkou Shoal Wetland Reserve in Nantong is formed by large area of tides. The best bird-view season here is in May, June, September and October, when there are more birds in the midst of astronomical tides.

Yancheng is the city with the longest coastline in Jiangsu Province. It also has the only World Natural Heritage, Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China. Tiaozini Wetland is an important part of it, known as the "International Airport for birds". Every year, countless birds including critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers and red-crown cranes are attracted to stop, moult and overwinter here. There are more than 410 kinds of birds, with a number of 1 million.

Huaguo Mountain Scenic Area in Lianyungang is famous for its Chinese masterpiece Journey to the West. Legend has it that this alp near the sea is the hometown of Monkey King Sun Wukong. Now there are three groups of macaques with different personalities living here, and the mythical world seems to have entered reality.

From the golden beach in Nantong to the coastal beach in Yancheng to the Huaguo Mountain in Lianyungang, fantastic animals gather from the sea, the air, and the land to this vibrant corridor of life. Welcome to Jiangsu and meet fantastic animals on the beautiful seashore where people live in harmony with nature.

