GoodTrust partners with C&J Financial to empower grieving families with digital legacy management

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) and C&J Financial (cjf.com) are excited to announce a new partnership that helps pre-need and at-need families easily and securely take care of their digital legacy.

From left to right: Andrew Quist, VP/Associate General Counsel, Security National Financial (parent company of C&J Financial), Rikard Steiber, CEO/Founder of GoodTrust, Jamie Meredith, Executive Vice President, C&J Financial.

"Grieving families shouldn't need to worry about preserving the priceless online content of their loved ones," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. "We also want to allow any C&J clients to plan ahead so their legacy is treated according to their wishes."

The partnership offers all new and existing C&J Financial clients, at no cost, the GoodTrust Premium Plan for 3 months with a free will-maker-tool and VIP service to take care of accounts like Facebook and LinkedIn after someone passes away.

GoodTrust also makes it possible for anyone to secure their online life with a digital vault. Users can also create their will for free in less than 15 minutes and share stories and memories like animated photos or Future Messages.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GoodTrust to help our clients take care of this important need in today's connected world by ensuring their digital legacy," said Jamie Meredith, Executive Vice President, C&J Financial.

Funeral homes will be able to activate this offer for their families starting on Oct. 20 at the 2021 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) International Convention and Expo in Nashville, TN.

About C&J Financial

Founded in 1996, C&J has become the largest provider of insurance assignment funding in North America. For a quarter of a century, C&J and it's affiliates have been providing financial and administrative solutions to the funeral industry and have funded 735,000+ funerals providing more than $4.4 billion in assignments to thousands of funeral homes and cemeteries. C&J currently funds in excess of 56,000 funerals and provides $415,000,000+ in assignments to more than 3,000 funeral homes and cemeteries annually.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. It allows anyone to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts. The GoodTrust will-creation tool is free and only takes 15 minutes.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com.

Contact: info@mygoodtrust.com



C&J Contact information:

relief@CJF.com



Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJFxaL

