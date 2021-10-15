Wallé - World's Smartest Modular Wallet

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY, based W Design has launched the next tectonic shift in Wallets Wallé. World's first smart modular wallet tailored around all possible needs from a Wallet for different lifestyles. Wallé comes in 4 variants – Basic, Power, PRO and PRO Navi.

Wallé-W Design Crypto-Currency Wallet

Wallé Power is the world's first wallet with inbuilt 3000mAh power bank delivering high speed power via a USB-C port at 18W, an embedded Apple Air Tag, a tech drawer storage SIM, Micro-SD card with SIM removal tool. In addition, it adds a back lit vanity mirror & a scribble pad on back. Air Tag allows the wallet to be tracked even where GPS signals can't penetrate i.e. elevator, basement, and indoor space.

Wallé PRO is tailored for the Crypto-Currency generation embodying the world's first biometric secured Crypto-Currency wallet using fingerprint. The PRO also adds an Always On E-Paper Display that can be customized from the cross-platform iOS and Android app. It's secured by the most advanced crypto accelerated BLE 5.0 microprocessor.

Wallé PRO Navi adds GPS & Cellular to the PRO variant along with up to 512Gb of fingerprint secured storage that for the first time disconnects at hardware level without your fingerprint. It supports embedded SIM for advanced security with all the data & charges paid for 2 years. The onboard GPS and cellular allows users to remotely trace, disable and/or erase the Wallé PRO Navi just in case.

Wallé's Co-Founder and innovator Nancy Vega says, "It's been forever since a wallet was securing cash and a few cards. We had iterative developments over the course but look where technology has moved! The classic 'wallet' is from the telephone's generation & today we are living in the smartphone world. We've moved from cash to cards. Cards to apple pay/google pay etc., and now we are enroute to Crypto-Currency. So how about a wallet that supports everything."

Wallé has proprietary pull loops for the card pockets to easily pull out the cards & are made from top-of-the-line full grain veg tanned leather from an Italian tannery currently available in Tan and Black color. All Wallé are built around a 5-bay magic spindle that can allow upgrading and customizing the Wallet with the upcoming flaps that dramatically enhance what a 'wallet' can do!

