Bigo Live Continues its Partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer(R) to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month The alliance between Bigo Live and Living Beyond Breast Cancer will deliver a special live panel focusing on survivor stories and ways to spread awareness and support

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a global leader in live streaming, today announced it's made a $10,000 donation to Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC). LBBC is a national nonprofit that provides people with trusted information and a community of support by offering on-demand emotional, practical, and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in treatment, post-treatment, and living with metastatic disease. Along with the donation, Bigo Live is also hosting an educational and inspiring live panel, on October 18 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Pacific, consisting of participants from Living Beyond Breast Cancer's leadership volunteer community along with creators from the live streaming platform who are currently undergoing treatment, are survivors, or have been affected by breast cancer in their lives.

"Partnering with Living Beyond Breast Cancer to raise awareness and support the millions impacted by this disease is a crucial pillar of Bigo Live's beliefs," said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. "Living Beyond Breast Cancer stood out to us as a partner due to their commitment to addressing racial disparities and ensuring people from all walks of life get the care they need. By offering a safe space for those who wish to share their stories and connect with others who have been through similar experiences, we are expecting an exceptionally impactful panel to honor an important month."

In years past, the week of October 18 was a dedicated Breast Cancer Awareness week on Bigo Live, with the app's popular gifting feature, which allows users to show support for broadcasters during their streams, displaying as a pink ribbon. The app also displayed a banner throughout the week encouraging users to visit Living Beyond Breast Cancer for more information on the disease and resources for those diagnosed. This year will commence with the LBBC live panel that will feature eight community guests taking place in a six-person rotating room, with four panelists jumping in/out of each room at the half hour mark. The week will conclude with a full day of breast cancer awareness programming on Friday, October 23 through the app's Live House, which is its most popular stream.

"Living Beyond Breast Cancer is committed to creating a culture of acceptance—where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope," states Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "Through the programs, services, and support we provide, and with the partnership with Bigo Live, we live our vision of a world where no one impacted by breast cancer feels uninformed or alone."

From sharing how a self-exam helped them catch their cancer early and encouraging others to conduct regular exams of their own, to giving tips for regaining a sense of normalcy while undergoing treatment, Bigo Live's breast cancer awareness live panel is expected to bring many people together to share personal and meaningful stories.

For more information on Bigo Live please visit www.bigo.tv . Download Bigo Live on the App Store or Google Play . For more information on Living Beyond Breast Cancer please visit www.lbbc.org .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) is a national nonprofit organization that provides all people affected by breast cancer with a trusted source of information and community of support. Through a national medical advisory board of leading oncologists and health care providers, LBBC delivers evidence-based information both in person and online to more than 600,000 women and men each year. For more information visit LBBC.org or call (855) 807-6386.

