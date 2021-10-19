Charity From The Chair. Celebrity Colorist Michael Canalé Donates 10% Of All CANALÉ Hair Product Sales To Stand Up To Cancer In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The man behind Hollywood's most famous hair colors, Michael Canalé, announced that he will contribute 10% of the retail price from all CANALÉ Hair Products sold on canalesalon.com and in Canalé Salons from October 18th – November 30th to Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The majority of my business is to help people feel beautiful, both on the inside and out. And, as part of that business, I work with thousands of people annually. Unfortunately, far too many of them have been diagnosed with or impacted by cancer. Being with them on their cancer journeys has inspired me to help solve this big problem in the medical community," says Canalé. "My mission is to connect the beauty world - my world and my community - to the table of healing with SU2C and help bring happiness to those fighting against cancer as they become long-term survivors."

One in every eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer over the course of their lives, making it the second most diagnosed cancer among women. SU2C-funded research has helped support two FDA approvals for new drugs and drug combinations to improve breast cancer patients' prognoses and extend their lifespans. Over the last decade, SU2C has dedicated over $54 million to funding breast cancer research. This makes SU2C the perfect fit for Canalé's goal of showing the bright side of beauty by supporting their mission. Canalé chose to donate 10% of the retail price from all hair care products sold from the middle of October through November to both honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and maximize the donation amount by aligning with the kick-off of the holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Giving Tuesday.

"We are profoundly grateful for Michael Canalé's support of breast cancer research. Funding critical breast cancer research is one way we can ensure all breast cancer patients become long-term survivors," said SU2C Co-Founder Lisa Paulsen. "This year more than 281,000 women and 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Michael's support will allow Stand Up To Cancer to continue our mission to accelerate collaborative and innovative cancer research and get new treatments to the patients who need them quickly."

CANALÉ is a line of hair products that cares for colored hair. These hypoallergenic, 100% vegan, clinically-tested, gentle products extend the time between washes and leave hair color glowing, while reducing chemical damage by 50% in three easy steps. Start with CLEANSE to leave the hair clean without lifting color. Next, NOURISH the hair with the first of its kind topical hair vitamin that delivers nutrients directly through the scalp, and then moisturize the hair while reducing oxidation with SOFTEN or SOFTEN PLUS. For those wishing to enhance their hair health and color even more, CANALÉ's SIGNATURE GLOSS, REPAIR and REPLENISH are also available.

Stand Up To Cancer raises funds to accelerate the pace of cancer research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit standuptocancer.org.

To say hello to healthy hair while serving a cause greater than self, visit www.colorbycanale.com. Stay Colorful.

About Michael Canalé

With over 30 years experience, Michael Canalé is one of Hollywood's most sought-after colorists, frequenting Elle's Best of Hair issues and Allure's Best of Beauty issues. Canalé is behind some of the most famous locks, including Jennifer Aniston, Heidi Klum, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson and more, and has been invited to attend Inaugurations and Inaugural Balls by four Presidents as an official hairstylist for dignitaries and visitors. Canalé has an eponymous salon in Beverly Hills, which is frequently named Top Salon by Elle Magazine and co-owns Canalé-Martinez Salon in Pacific Palisades with Jeffrey Martinez.

Canalé's work is consistently recognized by national magazines, including Allure, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Women's Health, Elle, Marie Claire, Redbook, Glamour and New Beauty, to name a few. He also personally travels to Washington DC, New York City, San Francisco, Dallas, Orange County, Rancho Santa Fe and Chicago each month to cater to his clients from coast-to-coast. And if that wasn't enough, Michael Canalé also created CANALÉ, a gentle but effective line of products using hypoallergenic formulae. When he's not working on clients or traveling the globe, Canalé is an active philanthropist and believes in giving back. As a donor for the I Am Waters Foundation, he is on a mission to provide fresh and clean water to the homeless. Canalé also supports non-profit organizations related to children, cancer, heart disease and education and is active with NAAM Yoga.

