Mix Talent Wins a Best Place to Work Award for the Third Straight Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes more than a few good employees to sustain a culture that is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Central Ohio. It requires an entire team of dedicated individuals who genuinely care for each other and are proud of the work they do every single day.

Mix Talent has found that focusing on their unique values has created an approachable yet high-performing culture that has led to continued success from the local biotech and life science talent acquisition/consulting firm over the past year.

Mix's Principal and Head of Strategy, K.C. McAllister commented on the award by saying, "It is an especially incredible honor because it is determined by our teammates and was achieved while still working remotely. Our incredible growth has come with opportunities and a lot of change. As we add new people, experiences and talents, our culture continues to evolve but we are always focused on our Mix O/S – Care, Solve, Deliver and Win-Win."

The team's positive attitude, passion, and drive to succeed are what make Mix Talent so attractive to potential new clients and employees alike. Since 2018, Mix has filled over 2,000 jobs for more than 100 pharmaceutical and biotech clients, and in 2021 has added 32 new teammates ranging from recruiters to talent consultants to practice leaders.

This award also comes at a time when the biotech and life science industries in Ohio are experiencing tremendous growth and Mix is uniquely positioned with its comprehensive talent solutions to help key partners realize the State's potential.

"We are excited by our partnerships with leaders at BioOhio and JobsOhio to leverage our extensive experience and networks to make a positive impact on the life science eco-system in Ohio," said Mickey Shimp, President.

Mix Talent is a biotech and healthcare-focused talent acquisition and consulting firm that recognizes the power of company culture, and specializes in identifying, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies the culture. As its name demonstrates, the company believes it's essential to find that right mix of skills, experience, personality, and personal motivation to ensure long-term success. And to do that, it needs to be done differently. Mix Talent's unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct have helped clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly create dynamic organizations.

