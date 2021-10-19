Mobilum Technologies Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Vogel as Chief Executive Officer of Mobilum and Wojciech Kaszycki as President.

Mr. Vogel is currently a director of the Company. He is a well-known leader and pioneer in the Bitcoin world. He founded Netcoins in 2014, rapidly scaled the company as CEO & CTO to thousands of customers and millions in revenue, before leading the company to public listing in 2018 - notably the first crypto company of its type to be publicly listed. Netcoins, which was acquired by BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE:BIGG) (OTC:BBKCF) in 2018, is now one of the largest and longest operating Bitcoin exchanges in Canada.

Michael is the CEO of Coinstream, a Bitcoin company aimed at the US market, offering an ultra-simple way for Americans to buy cryptocurrencies. He is also the founder and CEO of Encore Ventures, which is involved in the development and incubation/advisory of new startups and technologies in both crypto and tech spaces.

Michael's specialty is fast-growing startups in disruptive sectors: taking new ideas and products from concept to market to scale, something he has done multiple times in building several multi-million dollar startups. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge across the board, public markets, executive, and engineering levels. Michael is regularly interviewed in both Canadian and international media as a thought leader in the crypto industry.

"I'm excited to be stepping into the role of CEO at Mobilum Technologies, a company that has continued to bolster its position in the crypto and fin-tech spaces," said Michael Vogel. "I look forward to using my strong crypto background to help Mobilum become a dominant player in this booming industry."

Mr. Kaszycki is currently a director of the Company and CEO of Mobilum OÜ, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Mr. Kaszycki is a pioneer in the area of Ecommerce and Mcommerce solutions and has over 24 years of experience creating and managing innovative technologies. From the beginning of his professional career, he has engaged in the implementation of innovations that change everyday life. Between 1996 and 2001, Kaszycki managed the first Ecommerce agency in Poland, AGS NewMedia, created the first Ecommerce portal in Poland Empik.com (Polish Amazon).

"I am very excited to be stepping into the role of President at Mobilum Technologies. As I have said from the beginning, it's people that do business, not companies and I'm excited to work alongside the visionaries at Mobilum to build something significant and change the world," said Wojciech Kaszycki. "In the last few months, Mobilum Technologies has hit several significant records and completed numerous strategic acquisitions that put the company miles ahead of the competition. It's clear that this company has a bright future ahead and I look forward to being an integral part of it."

Peter Green, former Chief Executive Officer, shall remain Chairman of the Board.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland, and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

