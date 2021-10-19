S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Net Income

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
"We are pleased to announce solid performance for this quarter," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Both earnings and loan growth are a direct reflection of our talented team and the impact we are having in our markets."
Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights:
- Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.15%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.13%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.53% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.56%.
- Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021.
- Solid C&I growth excluding PPP loans of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021 driven by improved utilization and strong new customer activity.
- The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.55% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.
- S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share compared to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.
"It has been an exciting and productive first 60 days for me as the new CEO of S&T," said Chris McComish, "I am impressed with our employee and marketplace engagement, both of which represent the foundation for future growth. My confidence is further reflected in our Board of Directors' recent approval of a 3.6% increase in our quarterly dividend."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $68.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $68.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to PPP loans was relatively unchanged at $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans decreased by $192.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average loans excluding PPP increased $95.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.14% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to lower loan yields (7 basis points) and a higher average cash balance (4 basis points). Partially offsetting these declines was a higher relative PPP contribution (8 basis points) and lower costing liabilities (1 basis point).
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses increased $0.8 million to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, two relationships moved from nonperforming loans to OREO totaling $12.2 million. Total nonperforming assets increased $10.9 million to $124.7 million, or 1.78% of total loans plus OREO, at September 30, 2021 compared to $113.8 million, or 1.62% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets related to the addition of a $21.7 million commercial and industrial (C&I) loan which required a $9.3 million specific reserve at September 30, 2021. Offsetting this increase in nonperforming assets was $11.8 million of hotel loans that returned to performing status during the third quarter of 2021. Specific reserves on hotels decreased $6.0 million due to updated valuations. The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $0.4 million to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million mainly due to an improved mortgage servicing rights valuation. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.7 million due to higher incentives and new hires.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash remains elevated at $934.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $985.3 million at June 30, 2021. Loan demand improved in the third quarter with portfolio loan growth excluding PPP loans of $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021. Loan growth was in almost all categories with C&I growth of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, residential real estate growth of $28.6 million, or 13.2% annualized, construction growth of $21.2 million, or 17.6% annualized, and installment growth of $9.4 million, or 42.3% annualized. PPP loans were $181.0 million at September 30, 2021 with $155.0 million of forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021. Deposits decreased $70.1 million mainly in certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Dividend
S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share on October 18, 2021. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2021.
Conference Call
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$66,914
$66,942
$72,263
Investment Securities:
Taxable
4,176
3,793
3,473
Tax-exempt
595
690
885
Dividends
84
152
227
Total Interest and Dividend Income
71,769
71,577
76,848
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,439
2,652
6,626
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
619
621
946
Total Interest Expense
3,058
3,273
7,572
NET INTEREST INCOME
68,711
68,304
69,276
Provision for credit losses
3,388
2,561
17,485
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
65,323
65,743
51,791
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
—
29
—
Debit and credit card
4,579
4,744
4,171
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,923
3,642
3,303
Wealth management
3,464
3,167
2,522
Mortgage banking
2,162
1,734
3,964
Commercial loan swap income
184
299
499
Other
1,534
1,809
2,024
Total Noninterest Income
15,846
15,424
16,483
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
25,228
24,515
24,571
Data processing and information technology
4,001
3,787
4,218
Occupancy
3,660
3,434
3,441
Furniture, equipment and software
2,745
2,402
2,440
Other taxes
1,830
1,832
1,612
Professional services and legal
1,550
1,637
1,911
Marketing
890
996
1,793
FDIC insurance
1,210
924
1,900
Other
6,127
6,302
6,360
Total Noninterest Expense
47,241
45,829
48,246
Income Before Taxes
33,928
35,338
20,028
Income tax expense
6,330
6,971
3,323
Net Income
$27,598
$28,367
$16,705
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,367,847
39,345,719
39,251,638
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,062,080
39,048,971
39,020,811
Diluted earnings per share
$0.70
$0.72
$0.43
Dividends declared per share
$0.28
$0.28
$0.28
Dividend yield (annualized)
3.80%
3.58%
6.33%
Dividends paid to net income
39.83%
38.74%
65.61%
Book value
$30.52
$30.21
$29.10
Tangible book value (1)
$20.89
$20.57
$19.40
Market value
$29.47
$31.30
$17.69
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.15%
1.21%
0.72%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.13%
9.65%
5.80%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
13.53%
14.41%
8.96%
Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets(3)
1.56%
1.61%
1.61%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)
55.50%
54.37%
55.75%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$204,088
$229,812
Investment Securities:
Taxable
11,532
11,547
Tax-exempt
2,098
2,646
Dividends
409
911
Total Interest and Dividend Income
218,127
244,916
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
8,572
31,191
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
1,882
4,265
Total Interest Expense
10,453
35,456
NET INTEREST INCOME
207,674
209,460
Provision for credit losses
9,087
124,294
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
198,587
85,166
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
29
142
Debit and credit card
13,486
11,264
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,039
10,116
Wealth management
9,576
7,471
Mortgage banking
8,206
7,823
Commercial loan swap income
577
3,928
Other
5,595
3,366
Total Noninterest Income
48,507
44,110
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
73,070
67,326
Data processing and information technology
12,012
11,671
Occupancy
10,921
10,643
Furniture, equipment and software
7,787
7,965
Other taxes
5,098
4,816
Professional services and legal
4,718
4,890
Marketing
3,208
3,883
FDIC insurance
3,180
3,718
Merger related expenses
—
2,342
Other
18,656
20,861
Total Noninterest Expense
138,650
138,115
Income Before Taxes
108,444
(8,839)
Income tax expense (benefit)
20,578
(5,703)
Net Income (Loss)
$87,866
($3,136)
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,044,870
39,101,309
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$2.24
($0.08)
Dividends declared per share
$0.84
$0.84
Dividends paid to net income
37.50%
NM
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.26%
(0.05)%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.96%
(0.36)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)
14.87%
(0.27)%
Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets (6)
1.68%
1.68%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)
53.75%
53.06%
NM - Not Meaningful
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$934,377
$985,278
$308,489
Securities, at fair value
870,121
840,375
718,169
Loans held for sale
4,303
7,648
16,724
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,225,863
3,246,533
3,290,138
Commercial and industrial
1,698,784
1,774,358
2,042,467
Commercial construction
499,317
478,153
477,429
Total Commercial Loans
5,423,964
5,499,044
5,810,034
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
887,937
859,329
950,887
Home equity
548,396
547,658
537,869
Installment and other consumer
97,606
88,210
80,735
Consumer construction
12,184
13,110
15,343
Total Consumer Loans
1,546,123
1,508,307
1,584,834
Total Portfolio Loans
6,970,087
7,007,351
7,394,868
Allowance for credit losses
(108,348)
(109,636)
(120,998)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
6,861,739
6,897,715
7,273,870
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
9,893
10,106
15,777
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,417
Other assets
382,197
381,286
484,126
Total Assets
$9,436,054
$9,495,832
$9,190,572
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,652,314
$2,668,833
$2,232,706
Interest-bearing demand
971,321
979,300
982,956
Money market
2,045,320
2,047,254
2,033,585
Savings
1,074,896
1,050,256
938,475
Certificates of deposit
1,201,268
1,269,621
1,446,096
Total Deposits
7,945,119
8,015,264
7,633,818
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
72,586
68,587
42,706
Short-term borrowings
—
—
83,000
Long-term borrowings
22,693
22,969
49,076
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,128
64,113
64,068
Total Borrowings
159,407
155,669
238,850
Other liabilities
129,847
136,166
175,789
Total Liabilities
8,234,373
8,307,099
8,048,457
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,201,681
1,188,733
1,142,115
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,436,054
$9,495,832
$9,190,572
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
12.73%
12.52%
12.43%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (8)
9.08%
8.88%
8.64%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.65%
9.52%
9.11%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.07%
11.98%
11.05%
Risk-based capital - tier 1
12.48%
12.40%
11.46%
Risk-based capital - total
14.06%
14.00%
13.18%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$914,370
0.16%
$785,465
0.09%
$213,051
0.11%
Securities, at fair value
836,019
2.19%
826,861
2.19%
759,094
2.41%
Loans held for sale
3,656
3.35%
4,353
3.01%
4,432
3.09%
Commercial real estate
3,239,867
3.68%
3,251,894
3.69%
3,322,656
4.02%
Commercial and industrial
1,744,684
4.17%
1,890,538
3.90%
2,107,750
3.45%
Commercial construction
490,940
3.20%
462,928
3.34%
469,214
3.43%
Total Commercial Loans
5,475,491
3.80%
5,605,359
3.73%
5,899,620
3.77%
Residential mortgage
875,684
4.00%
863,254
4.17%
954,861
4.33%
Home equity
547,984
3.34%
535,933
3.50%
536,735
3.73%
Installment and other consumer
92,615
5.85%
84,259
6.05%
79,649
6.47%
Consumer construction
13,626
3.66%
13,264
6.39%
14,475
4.32%
Total Consumer Loans
1,529,909
3.87%
1,496,710
4.06%
1,585,720
4.24%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,005,400
3.81%
7,102,069
3.80%
7,485,340
3.87%
Total Loans
7,009,056
3.81%
7,106,422
3.80%
7,489,772
3.87%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
9,981
2.62%
10,529
4.51%
15,157
5.11%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,769,425
3.28%
8,729,277
3.31%
8,477,074
3.65%
Noninterest-earning assets
724,759
704,635
815,930
Total Assets
$9,494,184
$9,433,911
$9,293,004
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$962,139
0.08%
$998,134
0.09%
$967,735
0.18%
Money market
2,062,958
0.18%
2,037,976
0.18%
2,074,862
0.33%
Savings
1,059,904
0.03%
1,044,899
0.03%
923,208
0.07%
Certificates of deposit
1,240,345
0.41%
1,291,194
0.45%
1,486,016
1.16%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,325,346
0.18%
5,372,203
0.20%
5,451,821
0.48%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
71,054
0.10%
67,838
0.10%
64,000
0.25%
Short-term borrowings
—
—%
—
—%
84,310
0.38%
Long-term borrowings
22,841
1.99%
23,113
2.01%
49,269
2.52%
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,118
3.01%
64,103
3.06%
64,057
3.19%
Total Borrowings
158,012
1.56%
155,054
1.61%
261,636
1.44%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,483,358
0.22%
5,527,256
0.24%
5,713,457
0.53%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,812,185
2,727,653
2,433,665
Shareholders' equity
1,198,641
1,179,002
1,145,882
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,494,184
$9,433,911
$9,293,004
Net Interest Margin (9)
3.14%
3.16%
3.29%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$669,593
0.12%
$158,771
0.38%
Securities, at fair value
815,197
2.24%
776,995
2.50%
Loans held for sale
4,780
3.02%
5,407
3.17%
Commercial real estate
3,248,417
3.71%
3,373,466
4.33%
Commercial and industrial
1,863,447
4.13%
2,020,179
3.82%
Commercial construction
479,733
3.30%
428,977
3.91%
Total Commercial Loans
5,591,597
3.81%
5,822,622
4.12%
Residential mortgage
878,709
4.13%
974,144
4.24%
Home equity
538,931
3.49%
540,220
4.09%
Installment and other consumer
85,640
6.06%
79,757
6.60%
Consumer construction
14,257
4.92%
12,587
4.49%
Total Consumer Loans
1,517,538
4.02%
1,606,708
4.31%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,109,135
3.86%
7,429,330
4.16%
Total Loans
7,113,915
3.86%
7,434,737
4.16%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
10,579
4.07%
19,473
5.38%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,609,284
3.41%
8,389,976
3.94%
Noninterest-earning assets
728,314
772,404
Total Assets
$9,337,598
$9,162,380
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$952,297
0.09%
$981,174
0.33%
Money market
2,023,583
0.18%
2,048,466
0.69%
Savings
1,033,581
0.04%
880,673
0.12%
Certificates of deposit
1,291,666
0.51%
1,549,177
1.50%
Total Interest-bearing deposits
5,301,126
0.22%
5,459,490
0.76%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
67,872
0.12%
60,045
0.30%
Short-term borrowings
8,425
0.19%
182,623
1.02%
Long-term borrowings
23,139
2.00%
50,292
2.52%
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,103
3.05%
64,099
3.72%
Total Borrowings
163,539
1.54%
357,059
1.60%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,464,665
0.26%
5,816,549
0.81%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,693,530
2,170,447
Shareholders' equity
1,179,403
1,175,384
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,337,598
$9,162,380
Net Interest Margin (10)
3.25%
3.37%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans:
% NPL
% NPL
% NPL
Commercial real estate
$56,400
1.71%
$82,050
2.53%
$52,805
1.60%
Commercial and industrial
38,581
2.27%
16,997
0.96%
12,498
0.61%
Commercial construction
4,053
0.75%
384
0.08%
1,504
0.31%
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans (1)
99,034
1.83%
99,431
1.81%
66,807
1.15%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
9,172
1.03%
9,917
1.15%
13,018
1.37%
Home equity
2,917
0.53%
3,150
0.58%
4,106
0.76%
Installment and other consumer
189
0.19%
121
0.14%
141
0.17%
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
12,278
0.79%
13,188
0.87%
17,265
1.08%
Total Nonperforming Loans (1)
$111,312
1.60%
$112,619
1.61%
$84,072
1.13%
(1) Included in nonperforming commercial loans is $1.7 million of loans held for sale.
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$4,206
$8,737
$13,667
Recoveries
(616)
(1,264)
(754)
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$3,590
$7,473
$12,913
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,651
6,595
10,963
Commercial and industrial
(277)
795
1,267
Commercial construction
54
(2)
(1)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
3,428
7,388
12,229
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
2
(57)
274
Home equity
37
10
204
Installment and other consumer
123
132
206
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
162
85
684
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$3,590
$7,473
$12,913
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$19,476
$93,415
Recoveries
(2,601)
(1,273)
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$16,875
$92,142
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Customer fraud
$—
$58,671
Commercial real estate
10,944
16,979
Commercial and industrial
5,431
14,592
Commercial construction
51
(22)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
16,426
90,220
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
17
367
Home equity
279
301
Installment and other consumer
153
1,254
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
449
1,922
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$16,875
$92,142
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans
$111,312
112,619
$84,072
OREO
13,370
1,145
2,317
Total Nonperforming assets
124,682
113,764
86,389
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
14,033
20,650
18,648
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
13,782
14,321
18,478
Total troubled debt restructurings
27,815
34,971
37,126
Nonperforming loans / total loans
1.60%
1.61%
1.13%
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
1.78%
1.62%
1.17%
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.55%
1.56%
1.64%
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP
1.60%
1.64%
1.77%
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
97%
97.00%
144%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$3,590
$7,473
$12,913
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans
0.21%
0.43%
0.69%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$16,875
$92,142
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans
0.32%
1.66%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,201,681
$1,188,733
$1,142,115
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(379,218)
(379,563)
(380,735)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$822,462
$809,170
$761,380
Common shares outstanding
39,368
39,346
39,252
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$20.89
$20.57
$19.40
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$109,492
$113,778
$66,455
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,369
1,395
2,069
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$110,861
$115,173
$68,524
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,198,641
$1,179,002
$1,145,882
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
(379,443)
(379,784)
(380,781)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$819,197
$799,218
$765,101
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
13.53%
14.41%
8.96%
(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$33,928
$35,338
$20,028
Plus: Provision for credit losses
3,388
2,561
17,485
Total
37,317
37,899
37,513
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$148,051
$152,012
$149,237
Average assets
$9,494,184
$9,433,911
$9,293,004
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.56%
1.61%
1.61%
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$47,241
$45,829
$48,246
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$68,712
$68,304
$69,276
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
557
585
780
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
69,269
68,889
70,056
Noninterest income
15,846
15,424
16,483
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
—
(29)
—
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$85,115
$84,284
$86,539
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.50%
54.37%
55.75%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (loss) (annualized)
$117,477
($4,189)
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,409
2,050
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$118,886
($2,140)
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,179,403
$1,175,384
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(379,788)
(380,884)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$799,614
$794,500
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
14.87%
(0.27)%
(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income (loss) before taxes
$108,444
($8,839)
Plus: Provision for credit losses
9,087
124,294
Total
117,531
115,455
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$157,139
$154,221
Average assets
$9,337,598
$9,162,380
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.68%
1.68%
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$138,650
$138,115
Less: merger related expenses
—
(2,342)
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
$138,650
$135,773
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$207,674
$209,460
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
1,806
2,477
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
209,480
211,937
Noninterest income
48,507
44,110
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(29)
(142)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$257,958
$255,905
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.75%
53.06%
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$218,127
$244,916
Less: interest expense
(10,453)
35,456
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
207,674
209,460
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
1,806
2,477
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$209,480
$211,937
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$280,074
$283,098
Average interest-earning assets
$8,609,284
$8,389,976
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.25%
3.37%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2021
2021
2020
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,201,681
$1,188,733
$1,142,115
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(379,218)
(379,563)
(380,735)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$822,462
$809,170
$761,380
Total assets
$9,436,054
$9,495,832
$9,190,572
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(379,218)
(379,563)
(380,735)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$9,056,836
$9,116,269
$8,809,837
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.08%
8.88%
8.64%
(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$71,769
$71,577
$76,848
Less: interest expense
(3,058)
(3,273)
(7,572)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
68,711
68,304
69,276
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
557
585
780
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$69,268
$68,889
$70,056
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$274,812
$276,313
$278,701
Average interest- earning assets
$8,769,425
$8,729,277
$8,477,074
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.14%
3.16%
3.29%
