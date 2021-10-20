Aroha Oils, A New Line Of Ayurveda-Inspired Beauty And Skincare Products Sourced In The Himalayas, Unveils New Face Gel

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroha Oils , a transformative new luxury skincare line inspired by the Himalayas and based on the ancient science of Ayurveda, today announced the official launch of its latest product, Bakuchiol Nava Age-defying Face Gel , which joins the ranks of the beauty brand's other handcrafted, small batch and ethically sourced skincare products.

With the intention to bring the ancient natural beauty rituals of Ayurveda to today's modern woman, the heart of Bakuchiol Nava Age-defying Face Gel is the key ingredient of Bakuchiol – a retinol alternative and youth-preserving botanical plucked from the farthest reaches of the Himalayas. Known in Ayurveda as the "Miracle Elixir", Aroha Oils modernized this ancient elixir to conjure a nourishing, all-natural gel that minimizes fine lines while restoring the skin's healthy, youthful glow. After a month of use, wrinkles and expression lines are noticeably blurred, returning a fresh and youthful appearance to the face.

"Legend tells us of Queens sourcing Bakuchiol from the Himalayan valley to create a magical potion for their beauty rituals, and we want to help today's modern woman access this same magnificent experience," said Vivek Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Aroha Oils.

Bakuchiol Face Gel is the company's first daily facial moisturizer. Crafted to intensely moisturize and plump skin while defending against UV and blue light damage, the moisturizer is especially effective for sensitive and acne prone-skin. The moisturizer is available at the Aroha Oils online store , and online retailers Verishop and Beautyologie.

The release of Bakuchiol Face Gel follows the success of Aroha Oils Rani soft glow Face serum - a natural Vitamin C alternative. The full line of Aroha Oils can be found at www.aroha-oils.com/ .

About Aroha Oils

Aroha Oils is a slow skincare, beauty, and wellness company with products sourced in the Himalayas and made in the tradition of Ayurveda. Using the purest and some of the rarest ingredients, Aroha Oils works directly with partner growers to ensure the integrity of their products. They give back 10% of company profits to these same mountain communities.

Learn more about the full line of their ethical skincare and wellness products, visit www.aroha-oils.com or find us on Instagram or FaceBook .

