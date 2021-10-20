DocGo Partners with Visiting Physician Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to lend support to the growing aging population and reduce overall healthcare costs, Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced it has entered into a partnership with Visiting Physician Services (VPS), part of the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (VNA) in New Jersey. The new collaboration enables DocGo to provide its rapid, in-home, non-emergency mobile health services to a larger patient base that now includes VPS' older adult and homebound patients within the tri-state area.

Visiting Physician Services is the largest geriatric house call practice in New Jersey whose mission is to enable patients to stay at home as they age and improve their quality of life by providing convenient in-home medical care.

Through this new partnership, DocGo is leveraging its state-of-the-art Mobile Health model to help VPS patients avoid hospitalizations and reduce trips to the emergency room. DocGo's Mobile Health Solutions go beyond traditional telehealth capabilities, delivering true "last-mile" services with unique solutions that plug seamlessly into existing care ecosystems. DocGo provides additional specialty medical training to its more than 3,500+ medical providers, giving them the skills necessary to perform more advanced procedures outside of the typical scope of work for EMTs and paramedics.

"DocGo is closing the gaps in healthcare," said Dr. Mark Merlin, DocGo's Chief Medical Officer. "This partnership with VPS will not only allow us to provide faster, non-emergency care to those in need, but also offer a whole host of new services, filling the market need for rapid safety assessments in patients' homes."

"As a company, we focus on helping as many people as possible. The New Jersey VNA/VPS partnership is just the beginning and we're excited to form partnerships with additional VNA organizations and home-based primary care practices around the country, and provide DocGo's high quality and highly affordable healthcare solutions across our existing and new markets."

Commented Alex Binder, Vice President of Visiting Physician Services, "We're excited about this new partnership as we strive to improve the responsiveness to our most vulnerable patients, helping to keep them comfortably at home."

DocGo currently operates in 26 U.S. states and the UK and is licensed to operate in 29 states with 14 additional states pending. The company offers a range of services and innovative healthcare solutions which allow for greater coordination between providers at different stages of treatment or recovery from an injury or illness.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

About Visiting Physician Services

Visiting Physician Services, headquartered in Holmdel and part of VNA Health Group, is the largest physician-based geriatric house call practice in New Jersey. Their clinical staff is comprised of 8 physicians and 30 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, who work as a team serving 3,400 active patients throughout Bergen, Passaic, Union, Essex, Middlesex, eastern Somerset, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Their mission is to enable patients to stay at home as they age by providing quality in-home medical care. Visiting Physician accepts Traditional Medicare, Horizon and Amerigroup. For more information about Visiting Physician Services, please call 732-571-1000 or visit www.vnahg.org/vps.

