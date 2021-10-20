NeoTX Announces First Patient Enrolled In Phase 2a Clinical Trial Of Naptumomab Estafenatox (NAP), Its Lead Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) Candidate, In Combination With Docetaxel In Patients With Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoTX Therapeutics (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the company's phase 2a clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (NAP), its lead Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) candidate, in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"Dosing of the first patient in this phase 2 trial represents a crucial step forward for the clinical advancement of NAP" said Asher Nathan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Neo TX. "This trial is based on promising phase 1 data. NSCLC is one of the deadliest cancers, and we are looking forward to evaluating NAP in this setting".

The phase 2a, open label trial in the US, will assess NAP in combination with docetaxel in patients who had been previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors and have advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria. The trial will also evaluate safety, duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. For more information about the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04880863

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an immune response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com

Media Contact:

Aviram Uzi

Head of PR and Communications

Gelbart-Kahana Investor Relations

aviram@gk-biz.com

+972-525329103

Investor Contact:

Robert Harow, CFOO

NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd

robert@neotx.com

609-718-2305



