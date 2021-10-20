Palitto Consulting Services Celebrates 25th Anniversary

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware and software advisor Palitto Consulting Services (PCS) is marking a major milestone this year when they celebrate their 25th anniversary. The company, which has always been headquartered in Northeast Ohio, helps businesses choose and implement the right technology solutions for their needs.

Palitto Consulting Services - 25 Years of Service

PCS has grown extensively over the years both in number of employees as well as client services. They currently employ nearly 50 team members and have served clients in 46 states and 10 countries. "Our success is a direct result of the work of our people, as well as the trust our clients put in us every day," says PCS founder and CEO Bryon Palitto. "Our business may be technology, but – from day one – we've always been about serving the needs of people. We are very grateful for the many relationships we've built over the years – many of those have been with us for much of our history."

With a focus on serving the needs of the small- to mid-sized business community, PCS is using this year's anniversary as a springboard for the future. Their goal is to continually grow in their ability to help their existing and new clients with an ever-changing and challenging technology landscape. They are also planning a special client appreciation event on November 30 at the Galaxy Banquet Center. All clients, as well as members of the community, are invited to attend the open house between 3 and 5:30 p.m. RSVP by calling PCS. Light refreshments will be provided.

About Palitto Consulting

Founded in 1996, Palitto Consulting Services (PCS) is a proven leader in helping businesses make intelligent use of technology. The company works directly with small- to mid-sized companies to understand their technology needs and capabilities, how they are currently utilizing technology, and how technology can play an integral role in helping them to better achieve their business goals.

To learn more, visit www.palittoconsulting.com

Contact:

Jenna Gasser

Palitto Consulting Services

330.335.7271

