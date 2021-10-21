Evan Holyfield debuts new partnership with The Georgia Hemp Company

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Hemp Company is thrilled to announce a partnership with middleweight boxer, Evan "Yung Holy" Holyfield, naming him the newest lifestyle and wellness partner for the company. This partnership with Holyfield comes at a pivotal moment in his career as he is gearing up for his next fight on October 23 with hopes to improve his undefeated professional boxing streak to 8-0.

Evan Holyfield becomes The Georgia Hemp Company first CBD Athlete endorsement.

"The Georgia Hemp Company is excited to partner with Holyfield and his team to further both our pursuits of excellence," said Joe Salome, Managing Partner of The Georgia Hemp Company. "TGHC and team Holyfield prove to be a perfect match in today's sports marketing world and a remarkable example of today's modern athlete partnering with a recognizable brand and impactful product line. These are the partnerships that lay the foundation for future athlete partnerships. October 23rd is just the beginning."

Son of legendary boxer, Evander Holyfield, Evan has had a keen interest in the growing CBD space and has been experimenting with the methods of recovery that can assist him and other athletes around the world. On the new partnership, Holyfield commented, "I am very proud to be working with The Georgia Hemp Company. Not only are they local to my hometown of Atlanta, but as an athlete, it's incredibly important to me that I am using products that are natural and will help take my career to the next level. I hope that our partnership will promote the health benefits of CBD - not only for athletes, but everyone - and how it can aid the recovery process and overall wellness."

"This partnership is helping bring attention to what CBD can do for the body and addressing fitness from a preparatory and preventative angle," explained Ryan Dills, Managing Partner of The Georgia Hemp Company. "We hope to bring some alignment with recovery and rehabilitative approaches that are essential in high impact/combat sports."

About The Georgia Hemp Company

The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering high-quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. The company's hemp products include skincare, capsules, oils, and more. The Georgia Hemp Company is also a steward for the continued sustainable growth of the hemp industry. To learn more, visit thegeorgiahempcompany.com, follow them on Instagram, or visit their Facebook page.

Media Contacts

Alex Brody

(214) 803-6450

abrody@athelogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Georgia Hemp Company