FirstNet®, Built with AT&T Brings Health & Wellness Training to First Responders

SCITUATE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstNet, Built with AT&T and O2X Human Performance are collaborating to support the health, wellness and human performance of first responders. This program brings health, wellness and resilience training workshops to first responders and will be held in 5 cities across Florida, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona and Ohio.

The mental and physical performance workshops will be run by O2X, a training and education company founded by former Navy SEALs. The training provides evidenced-based skills that support tactical athletes - personnel who require unique physical training strategies aimed at optimizing occupational physical performance, which includes public safety professionals. Tactical athletes serving in public safety risk their lives daily to keep their communities safe. They endure physical, and more importantly, mental stress throughout their careers and as a result, it's become critical that they train properly to stay physically ready, but also maintain their mental health. Tactical athletic training seeks to integrate skills into the lives of first responders so they are ready, resilient and able to answer the call.

Over the course of three days, participants will learn how small, incremental changes can lead to sustainable performance and lifestyle improvements. The topics covered include strategies to mitigate the risk of injury, tools to enhance performance under pressure and manage high stress jobs, and education on proper nutrition, sleep hygiene, and foundations of movement - all designed specifically to meet unique training needs of first responders.

During the sessions, participants will hear from members of O2X's team that includes U.S. Special Operations veterans, strength and conditioning specialists, mental performance experts, PhDs in nutrition and psychology, as well as sleep scientists.

"Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our community and we take their health and wellness seriously," said Dr. Anna Fitch Courie, DPN, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "This program has proven successful and we're hoping our collaboration will allow more first responders to feel equipped both mentally and physically to handle their jobs."

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is a public- private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It is designed to improve communications among first responders and members of the public safety community, allowing first responders to communicate and collaborate with one another during everyday situations, big events or emergencies.

This training program reinforces the strategic priorities established by the FirstNet Health and Wellness Coalition (FNHWC) to support first responders and their families. The mission of the FNHWC is to integrate responder, community, industry, and academic capabilities to support the health, wellness, and readiness of American first responders.

FirstNet recognizes that first responders face significant health risks because of the work they do for our communities and the O2X mission aligns perfectly to support these men and women across every level of their profession. First responders experience post-traumatic stress, acute stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation at rates greater than the general public.

O2X Human Performance has successfully worked with hundreds of public safety agencies nationwide to provide innovative training and education aimed to help first responders finish their careers as strong as they started.

