The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship Announces New Partnership with Defense Department

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship today announces that it will join the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) in a virtual ceremony, joining 45 new partners to MSEP – bringing the number of employers to 544. MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 200,000 military spouses.

The induction ceremony will feature Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, who is scheduled to provide welcome remarks. When it launched, MSEP was part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative and continues to be a key element to increase economic opportunity and mobility for military families.

"The Singleton Foundation is proud to be a member of The Spouse Ambassador Network within the MSEP" said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "The Spouse Ambassador Network is a select, committed group of more than 35 organizations within the Military Spouse Employment Partnership that leverage their community networks to raise awareness of military spouse education and employment resources in communities where military spouses live and work. All of our foundation's materials are entertaining and useful for almost any age group - and a great way for Military families to open the dialog about financial awareness; savings, budgeting, and starting businesses."

Within the partnership, the Singleton Foundation will offer content from their free digital channel Million Stories to engage, entertain and help break the taboo of talking about money. The original content and the corresponding learning activities help give the necessary skills for people to live more financially secure lives. For more information please visit www.millionstories.com.

Additionally, the foundation's Venture Valley, a free-to-play esports-style multiplayer mobile and PC game that lets users like military spouses put their business savvy against friends and foes. Compete to see who has the chops to be the top executive in the Valley while learning entrepreneurial and financial skills. For more information about Venture Valley, please visit www.venturevalleygame.com.

Another element to the partnership is the EntrepreneurShop, the one-stop resource with everything you'll need to start and grow a business, all free. This is where entrepreneurs of all types will come to find the content, tools, and community they'll need to reach their goals making it possible for anyone, anywhere to make entrepreneurship a part of their life. For more information about the EntrepreneurShop please visit www.entrepreneurshop.com.

The ceremony celebrating this partnership induction marks the 10-year anniversary of MSEP. Users can follow Military OneSource and SECO on Facebook to watch the 2021 MSEP Annual Event Welcome Remarks and Induction Ceremony livestream at 2 p.m. EDT on October 26, 2021.

The MSEP initiative is part of DOD's broader Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. The department established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.

We're dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship and making financial competence fun, engaging and accessible to all. Our goal is to help give everyone the financial skills they need to better manage their lives and their businesses.

