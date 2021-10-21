SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Please visit SVB's Investor Relations website at http://ir.svb.com to view the earnings release, presentation, and CEO letter.

Conference call: The Company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the results.

Audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via SVB's investor relations website at http://ir.svb.com

Dial-in information: (888) 330-3016 or (646) 960-0828, Confirmation 5682116

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning October 21, 2021.

About SVB Financial Group

For nearly 40 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

