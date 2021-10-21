Trading in Isofol's shares commences today on Nasdaq Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company's shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The shares of the Company will be traded with unchanged ticker ISOFOL and ISIN-code (SE0009581051). No new shares will be issued in connection with the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Company's shareholders do not need to take any actions in connection with the listing.

The prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with the listing was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on October 18, 2021 and is available on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se .

"Listing on the Main Market will raise awareness among investors about Isofol's drug development within oncology. The listing will strengthen our profile and our brand on the market and enhance the opportunities to receive access to Swedish and international capital markets. Moreover, the listing is a seal of approval for our organization and operation. It also creates the opportunity for increased visibility and transparency and has possibility to result in increased liquidity for the share and may thereby create additional value for our shareholders" says Ulf Jungnelius, CEO of Isofol.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global pivotal Phase III study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit more patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

