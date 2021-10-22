The national growth includes nationwide placement of roasted coffee, two owned-and-operated cafés in New York City and Austin, Texas, and updated La Colombe coffee offerings in select Whole Foods Market coffee bars

La Colombe Coffee Roasters Deepens Relationship with Whole Foods Market The national growth includes nationwide placement of roasted coffee, two owned-and-operated cafés in New York City and Austin, Texas, and updated La Colombe coffee offerings in select Whole Foods Market coffee bars

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Colombe, a premium, specialty coffee roaster, just announced growth with Whole Foods Market that launches the brand into the national spotlight as a key relationship for the retailer.

Render of La Colombe Coffee Roasters newest cafe in Austin.

La Colombe opens two new cafés in New York City and Austin, Texas and roasted coffee is available nationwide in retail.

La Colombe will provide the coffee and training for cafés in several Whole Foods Market regions, including Rocky Mountain and North Atlantic. Additionally, two 'Friends of Whole Foods Market' locations, which are owned-and-operated by La Colombe, will open within two Whole Foods Market flagship locations this year - one on North Lamar Blvd. in Austin, Texas and another in the Bowery neighborhood of New York City. This comes on the heels of securing national distribution of roasted coffee in all Whole Foods Market locations across the country.

"The La Colombe and Whole Foods Market relationship goes back more than 20 years when the retailer carried us as a local coffee roaster in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Chuck Chupein, President of La Colombe. "In more recent years, they were a true early adopter to our Draft Latte product, and we are now the number one ready-to-drink brand in the set. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship."

This fall, La Colombe will open its first 'Friends of Whole Foods Market' café, which will be located in the Whole Foods Market North Lamar Blvd. store in Austin, Texas, making it La Colombe's first Texas location. Following the opening of the Austin location, La Colombe will expand its New York City footprint, with a 'Friends of Whole Foods Market' café and roastery in the Bowery neighborhood. This will be La Colombe's ninth New York City location, and first New York City roastery.

'Friends of Whole Foods Market' is an opportunity for innovative businesses and entrepreneurs to establish independent retail spaces inside its stores.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our relationship with La Colombe and proud to offer this high-quality coffee to our customers," said Jeff Turnas, Senior Vice President of Global Culinary Procurement and Operations at Whole Foods Market. "From an assortment of ready-to-drink coffees to the service of Friends of Whole Foods Market cafés, to collaborating on a roast offering together, we feel confident that our customers will find their favorite La Colombe offering at our stores."

Earlier this year, La Colombe opened three cafés in collaboration with Whole Foods Market in the Rocky Mountain Region . And in August, they opened two cafes in the Boston metropolitan area. These locations are the brand's hospitality accounts and are owned-and-operated by the Whole Foods Market team, but fully serviced by La Colombe.

Finally, this October, La Colombe will begin the national rollout of five roasted products and two seasonal roasts, including Corsica , Nizza, Monaco , Afrique and Lyon .

The total ready-to-drink coffee category is $2.2 billion (MULO +C) in annual sales and is growing at an average rate of 25% across all channels. In the grocery channel, La Colombe's ready-to-drink beverages are one of the category growth leaders at +74%. Since the inception of the Draft Latte in 2017, Draft Latte has gained over 87,000 points of distribution nationwide and has achieved more than 67% ACV. (Total US MULO).[1]

[1] IRI - Total US Mulo - Latest 52 Weeks Ending 08.08.2021

Renderings of La Colombe Coffee Roasters newest cafe and roastery in Bowery.

