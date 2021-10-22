Riiid and BasicFirst Learning Sign Partnership for Delivery of Personalized AI-powered Learning Solutions in India

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a leading AI for education (AIEd) solution company, and BasicFirst Learning, a personalized e-learning platform based in India, signed a partnership agreement to deliver AI-driven education. By integrating Riiid's AI solutions into BasicFirst Learning's online tutoring platform, the partnership will offer a new level of personalized learning experiences for students in the region. Riiid has been a member of Born2Global Centre since 2016.

Under the terms of the agreement, two parties will develop an AI-powered test-prep solution for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test), an admissions exam for various technical and medical undergraduate programs across India with over three million test-takers annually. The solution will be accessible through the web, iOS, and Android. In the process, BasicFirst Learning will provide contents, key features, and specifications for the product, while Riiid will provide Al modeling components, such as score prediction and content recommendation, as well as AI algorithm pre-training capabilities. When combined, those components are expected to exert a vast amount of synergy, generating high learning efficacy and personalized learning paths for the users.

According to HolonIQ, a global education intelligence platform, India is "an education giant to watch" and is expected to dethrone China as the most populous country on earth by 2022 with more than 1.5 billion residents. Since India's economic growth and development are expected to rely heavily on the education sector, this partnership can serve as a catalyst for capturing enormous opportunities in the Indian education market.

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with BasicFirst Learning because when AI meets the right platforms, powerful things happen," said David Yi, CEO of Riiid Labs. "Because BasicFirst Learning is well aligned with us on the mission of democratizing education for everyone and its learning platform has a strong reputation among local users, we expect our collective efforts to make a major leap in providing personalized learning experiences. We believe this partnership also has a potential to generate a great deal of market opportunities in India."

Elaborating on the partnership, Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst Learning said, "We are excited to be entering into an innovative and industry-first partnership with Riiid Labs to provide AI-enabled test assessment solutions to students. Every year over three million students appear for JEE, NEET exams in the country, therefore we are focusing on bringing solution that is student-centric and bring innovation to the current education system. Aligned with our commitment to offering a holistic learning experience, this partnership aims to offer students a one-of-a-kind personalized, focused, and result-driven experience. Our AI-powered learning mechanism is a step towards improved future of students and brings competitiveness among the industry peers"

BasicFirst Learning is a personalized e-learning platform in India started by the country's top education professionals and experts in 2017. The company has made quick penetrations in a number of markets including US, UAE, Singapore as well as its home turf in India.

Riiid's proprietary AI technology analyzes student data and content, predicts scores and user behavior, and recommends personalized study plans in real-time to help students optimize their learning potential. The company provides solutions for K-12 education, postsecondary education, and corporate training in more than 10 countries across the globe.

Headquartered in Korea, Riiid (https://company.riiid.co/en/main ) is a global leader in AI solutions for education, backed by more than $250 million (USD) in funding and named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. Leveraging the power of AI, the company is driving a paradigm shift in education with technology that personalizes instruction for all students, with the aim of democratizing quality education anywhere in the world. The company provides solutions for K-12 education, postsecondary education, and corporate training. As a leading force in AI technology, Riiid has published research papers at top AI conferences including NeurIPS, CSEDU, and LAK. The company has applied for more than 103 patents, 27 of which are registered. In 2020, Riiid established the company's global arm based in Silicon Valley, California, to expand its business across the U.S., South America, Middle East and beyond.

BasicFirst Learning (www.basicfirst.com), founded in 2017, is a personalized live e-learning platform enabled with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics for enhanced adaptive learning. Started by the country's top education professionals and experts, BasicFirst provides personalized academic support and high-quality mentor-based content to the students situated at the remotest locations across India. To empower students with the confidence, BasicFirst helps them build a strong scholastic foundation through live one-on-one & one-to-many interactive learning modules, online doubt clearing sessions, and multiple revision rounds. The affordable e-learning platform offers targeted courses for JEE, AIIMS, NTSE, NEET, and Olympiads along with courses for students of classes 6th to 12th. BasicFirst consists of over 150+ experienced teachers/instructors from India's top institutions/ schools that are available for all education boards across the country in all languages including local languages, providing quality education to more than 20,000 students spread across tier 1, 2 & 3 cities in India.

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

