Dr.Jart+ Announces its First Philanthropic Program in the U.S. with Non-Profit Organization Art Start

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.Jart+, the high-performance skincare brand from Korea, is joining forces with non-profit ART START for a year-long philanthropic program to help support emerging youth artists and strengthen local communities.

"Dr.Jart+ is known for its unique fusion of Skin, Science and Art. With Art being an important part of our brand's DNA, Dr.Jart+ believes in the power of creativity to transform," said Cori Reinartz, Vice President / General Manager of Dr.Jart+, North America. "We are so excited to be working with Art Start for our first-ever philanthropic program in the U.S. Together, we will help provide tools and resources for a new generation of emerging artists to thrive."

Art Start is an award-winning organization with a mission to use the creative process to nurture the voices, hearts, and minds of youth from historically marginalized communities, offering a space for them to imagine, believe, and represent their creative vision for their lives and communities1. Through its collaboration, Dr.Jart+ will be helping to sponsor 20 emerging artists to participate in Art Start educational programming and workshops.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr.Jart+ into the Art Start family. Their support will help our emerging artists to realize their full potential through creative and professional development," said Mariama Noguera-Devers, Deputy Director, Art Start. "Leaning into the interests of these young artists can lead to new career trajectories and encourage belief in their ability to achieve professional and personal ambitions."

Throughout this academic year, the Dr.Jart+ team will participate in Art Start's Creative Connections Program. By helping to sponsor 20 Art Start artists across a variety of disciplines on a series of creative projects, spanning graphic design, music, dance and videography, these artists will experience workshops and two-way mentorship that explore the relationship between art and business. Dr.Jart+ will also help support the Creative Connections Program to fund stipends, tuition, supplies, equipment, and other operating expenses.

Further information on programming and workshops made possible by Dr.Jart+, can be found at (https://www.drjart.com/artpurpose).

ABOUT DR.JART+

Dr.Jart+ is not a doctor. Dr.Jart+ is a philosophy. It stands for doctor joins art. They take skincare's best ingredients and innovations and join them with artful experiences to create high-performance derma skincare with a playful twist that brings a smile to your face. Founded in Korea in 2005, Dr.Jart+ pioneered the invention of the BB Cream, setting the standard for multifunctional beauty.

Please visit www.drjart.com for more information.

ABOUT ART START

Art Start uses the creative process to nurture the voices, hearts, and minds of youth from historically marginalized communities, offering a space for them to imagine, believe, and represent their creative vision for their lives and communities.

Through consistent workshops with long-term partners, including youth organizations, schools, alternative sentencing programs, and residences for youth and families experiencing homelessness, art becomes the starting point of a larger life process, and the start of larger conversations about the future of our communities. For nearly 30 years and with the help of 12,000 volunteers and teaching artists, Art Start has served more than 25,000 youth, and become an award-winning, nationally recognized model for transforming young lives. Headquartered in New York City, Art Start launched its Milwaukee program in 2017.

Please visit www.art-start.org for more information.

