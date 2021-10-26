2021 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2021 SaaS Awards.
41 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes.
Winning SaaS platforms included Hopin, Intercom, Workato, and Xero.
"As software becomes more ubiquitous in our work and personal lives, the expectations of the users are continually growing. Our highly selective award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.
As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).
The 2021 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:
OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS
Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.
With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories.
Overall SaaS Award - Analytics + Business Intelligence Category Winner:
- Marchex
Overall SaaS Award - Collaboration + Productivity Category Winners:
- Hopin
- InVision
- LiquidPlanner
- Profit.co
- Stack Overflow
- Workato
Overall SaaS Award - Commerce Category Winners:
- Chargify
Overall SaaS Award - Customer Service Category Winners:
- AppFolio Investment Management
- Calabrio
- ChurnZero
- Intercom
- Planhat
- Thryv
Overall SaaS Award - Development + DevOps Category Winners:
- InfluxData
- Plivo
Overall SaaS Award - HR + Learning Category Winner:
- Skilljar
Overall SaaS Award - IT Management + Operations Category Winners:
- Workato
- Zylo
Overall SaaS Award - Marketing Category Winners:
- Alida
- CallRail
- Discuss.io
- Quantum Metric
- Yext
Overall SaaS Award - Sales Category Winner:
- PandaDoc
Overall SaaS Award - Security Category Winners:
- Next Caller, A Pindrop® Company
- OnDMARC / Red Sift
- Ontic
Overall SaaS Award - Vertical Industry Category Winner:
- SpinCar
SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS
Selected using entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.
- 15Five
- Alida
- AppFolio Property Manager
- CallRail
- Chargify
- Delighted
- Ellevation Education
- Expert Institute
- FreeWill
- GoCanvas
- Granulate
- HiringThing
- Hopin
- Pendo
- Quantum Metric
- Skilljar
- SmartHub
- Submittable
- Thryv
- Tripleseat
- Xero
- Zylo
ABOUT APPEALIE
The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.
Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.
Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.
Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
