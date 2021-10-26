Harmony Biosciences Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will issue a press release on the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Following the release, Harmony will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

To participate in the call, please dial (833) 614-1471 (domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7209 (international), and reference passcode 4387084. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID: 4387084. The replay will be available until November 16, 2021.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Patti Bank

415-513-1284

ir@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

