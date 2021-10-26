Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module Beats the Heat up to 125 degrees Celsius

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk has just released the first-of-its-kind Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM module that can operate from a chilling -40 degrees Celsius to a scorching 125 degrees Celsius. The Ultra Temperature format extends the standard industrial-grade maximum temperature. The series brings extra features to the table, opens the doors for new industrial applications, and passes multiple strict tests to prove its resilience.

Innodisk Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innodisk Corporation)

Innodisk Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module extends the standard industrial-grade maximum temperature up to 125℃ that meets the requirements of self-driving vehicles, fanless embedded systems, and mission-critical applications.The Ultra Temperature series is available in SODIMM and ECC SODIMM with 16GB and 32GB capacity and is now available for sample distribution.

For example, self-driving vehicles must deal with heat-generating intensive computing and data processing in closed installation spaces, especially in SAE level 2 vehicles (and above) that use data-intensive self-adjusting cruising and lane departure. Fanless embedded systems with increasingly compact mechanical designs face internal space constraints that are a big headache for cooling. Mission-critical applications must be reliable in environments that are often inhospitable to electronics where temperature issues can hinder the effectiveness of detecting and identifying objects.

The Ultra Temperature series offers 3200Mz/s high speed and is available in SODIMM and ECC SODIMM with 16GB and 32GB capacity. Besides, value-added extras toughen DRAM and give maximum resilience in any industry. Firstly, a robust 45mu" gold finger provides a tougher, more reliable connection than the typical 30mu" gold finger found on most industrial-grade DRAM. There's also side fill technology that protects and strengthens delicate solder joints against thermal and mechanical stress. Anti-sulfuration is an additional protective layer on vulnerable parts, protecting them against silver alloy corrosion caused by sulfur. Finally, there's a built-in thermal sensor that accurately measures and tracks component temperature.

With the original IC and components that meet AEC-Q200 automotive qualification, Innodisk Ultra Temperature series is verified by third-party testers who perform a whole battery of rigorous tests, including:

vibration test (MIL-STD-810G 514.7)

thermal shock test (MIL-STD-810G 503.6)

drop test (ISTA-1A)

bending test (EIAJ-4072)

gold finger insert and extract tests (100 cycles)

Ultra-reliable high-temperature operation in industrial environments is now a reality. Now, manufacturers are free to design their systems as needed and free of the limitations imposed by noisy fans, large cooling fins, and heat spreaders.

The Ultra Temperature series is now available for sample distribution. Also, Innodisk is happy to announce that its DDR5 modules, including UDIMM, SODIMM, ECC UDIMM, ECC SODIMM, and RDIMM, are available for sampling now.

