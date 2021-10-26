National Health Rehabilitation enters merger with Integrated Rehab Consultants

EDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Rehabilitation (NHR), a physician-led practice of physiatrists, is proud to announce their investment partnership with Integrated Rehab Consultants (IRC) and healthcare focused private equity firm Webster Equity Partners.

Nitin Putcha, CEO of NHR shared his thoughts about the values of the company and his excitement about the pending partnership, "The modern day physician desires work-life balance with the ability to make a difference in patient's lives. NHR was founded on the principles of physician autonomy and independence. This merger will allow us to diversify the array of physician support services we offer, increasing our value proposition to the physicians we partner with. I strongly believe this will advance the field of Physiatry as a must have solution for post acute care centers across the nation."

When speaking of the partnership, NHR Chief Operating Officer Amishi Dharia said, "Physiatry has grown tremendously as a specialty over the last decade. As we see a growing trend in patients transitioning to skilled nursing care faster than ever before, it is our duty to follow and positively impact patients' recovery. We are thrilled to partner with IRC/Webster to continue advocating for and implementing quality Physiatry services and improving patient outcomes."

"This transaction accelerates NHR's impressive growth trajectory and enables the company to leverage its new partnership with IRC and Webster for greater growth ahead. This merger solidifies the company as the largest national Physiatry platform. Our combined scale now opens up endless possibilities for the organization, and we are all very excited for the next chapter," explains Daniel Nauheim, the Chief Financial Officer of NHR.

NHR was represented in the transaction by Livingstone Partners, Fox Rothschild, CohnReznick, and Foley & Lardner.

About National Health Rehabilitation

Founded in 2015, National Health Rehabilitation is a physician-led business founded by Drs. Nitin Putcha and Amishi Dharia. Currently serving over 250 care centers across 26 states, NHR works to improve patient outcomes through the placement of physiatrists in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in need of high-quality rehabilitative care. For additional information on National Health Rehabilitation, please visit www.nationalhealthrehab.com.

About Integrated Rehab Consultants

Integrated Rehab Consultants (IRC), founded by Dr. Amish Patel and Matt Ray, has been providing high-quality physiatry services since 2010. IRC was a pioneer and innovator within skilled nursing facilities (SNF's) and has since become the largest group of physiatrists in the country, focusing on SNF's, but also expanding rapidly in the inpatient hospital setting. IRC, prior to their latest acquisition, NHR, was already in 40 states with over 200 providers. Working collaboratively with each facility, IRC services have helped to improve hospital readmission rates, patient outcomes, patient satisfaction and staff training.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a privately-owned equity firm that works closely with healthcare professionals and businesses. Focused on helping physician-owned businesses develop and implement high-impact growth strategies, Webster Equity is proud to have over $875 million dollars in committed capital.

