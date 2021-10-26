Supernatural Announces Supernatural Boxing: A Full Body Fitness Experience For Home And Beyond

Supernatural is Revolutionizing the Fitness Experience with Fully Immersive Workouts Offered in VR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernatural , the leading virtual reality fitness experience today announced Supernatural Boxing, an entirely new full-body cardio workout joining the company's platform of immersive fitness and wellness experiences built for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. Supernatural Boxing is designed to achieve explosive aerobic-capacity while torching the core and sharpening the mind, alongside Supernatural's original, full-body cardio workout, Supernatural Flow, as well as its Guided Meditation and coach-led Stretch sessions. Boxing workouts are immediately available on the Supernatural app in the Oculus App Store.

Supernatural Boxing provides expertly coached workouts, from "Boxing Basics" to "Pros Only," inviting members to punch, block, shuffle and slip to the beat of their favorite music in captivating environments, all while seamlessly, digitally tracking their fitness without ever leaving home.

The Supernatural Catalog of Offerings Now Includes a Familiar Favorite: Boxing.

Supernatural is the comprehensive VR fitness and wellness solution for leading an integrated, healthier lifestyle; from core to cardio, stretching to meditation, there's a mode of expression to address and achieve a full range of fitness goals. The addition of Supernatural Boxing invites members to "go the distance" offering new goals and challenges for mind and body and an entirely fresh perspective on fitness.

"Supernatural Boxing is an incredible workout that recruits new muscle groups and focuses the mind," said co-founder and CEO Chris Milk. "It continues our quest at Supernatural to find new ways to reimagine exercise as something to look forward to, and change as many lives as possible in the process."

Supernatural Boxing will be led by Supernatural's dynamic roster of expert coaches and overseen by Head of Fitness and Muay Thai athlete, Coach Leanne Pedante.

"Practicing boxing and kickboxing for the past decade has changed my life, filling me with a confidence and strength I never had before," states Pedante. "Now, Supernatural Boxing is offering that in an unbeatable VR format, eliminating the intimidation factor of attending a class or striking out at the gym, and instead empowering athletes in yet another modality."

All Supernatural Boxing workouts include the following:

Box to the beat of music you know and love : Supernatural features the VR fitness industry's most expansive selection of major-label music with more than 1000 hit Songs from the world's biggest artists, spanning all genres. New songs and playlists are programmed weekly.

Expert coaching : Supernatural Boxing creates an intimate, one on one, trainer-athlete dynamic unmatched by any other at-home digital fitness product. Coaches' cues are personal, timely, and come from familiar faces that members can count on for guidance.

Three inclusive yet challenging levels of intensity— Low, Medium and High Intensity workouts accommodate beginner to advanced members. Regardless of your background or skill level, there's an effective workout for everyone.

Dedicated Training and "Boxing Basics" : Learn to throw your jab, cross, hook, uppercut and block, blasting targets and dodging obstacles, all the while activating your lower body and core muscles.

Three new Supernatural Boxing workouts each week , with eight at launch. New Supernatural Flow workouts will continue to be released daily, along with weekly meditations and regular stretch sessions.

Personalized metrics: Track your workout history, set and shatter goals, follow and compete with friends with the Supernatural Companion App for your smartphone.

Intelligent Calibration: Supernatural Boxing workouts are uniquely calibrated to each individual member mapping and tracking athletes' movement patterns and subsequently adjusting the program to their unique range of motion based on arm span and preferred squat depth.

The ability to pair Supernatural with a wide range of fitness-tracking devices, allowing you to measure and visualize your expanding work capacity through detailed heart rate data and more.

Supernatural Boxing Harnesses the Power of Virtual Reality Offering Next-Level Programming and Re-Envisioning the Landscape of Connected Fitness

Supernatural's command of bleeding-edge technology, compounded with its cohort of expert coaches, continues to provide members with breathtaking experiences that change and challenge what we know about exercise. Supernatural Boxing instantaneously transports members to the world's most beautiful locations and then transmits music-sycnhed haptic feedback to its athletes in real time, for a transformative, fully immersive fitness routine that's completely engaging and a joy to stick to:

360 movement in the form of slips, hooks, jab-crosses and more, will train agility and balance, strengthening and protecting the body in every plane of motion—sagittal, frontal and transverse.

Supernatural Boxing offers dozens of spectacular, photoreal destinations . Captured on-location and rendered in 360 volumetric 3D, members will find themselves boxing at the Rongbuk Glacier, Mt. Everest, Chichen Itza , Snæfellsjökull Volcano, Iceland , Meroe Pyramids and more.

Supernatural features specialty destinations like Mars and the moon, including real footage and ambient sound from Mars and images captured from the moon landing in 1969.

Supernatural Boxing is now available via the Supernatural app in the Oculus Store. Each Supernatural membership includes access to the full and ever-expanding catalog of integrated fitness offerings plus a curated selection of Supernatural Programs and Collections designed to help members meet individual fitness goals with results that benefit both body and mind. Sign up for a free trial followed by $18.99/month or $179.99/year. Membership automatically begins and renews monthly after the free trial ends. Cancel at any time. For details visit www.getsupernatural.com

Supernatural launched in April of 2020 as the world's first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality. Designed for Oculus Quest and paired with your smartphone, Supernatural provides users with expertly coached daily workouts, detailed fitness tracking, an expansive catalog of music and a chance to exercise in the world's most beautiful locations without ever leaving home.

For video assets please click HERE

For additional news and information follow @getsupernatural on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Supernatural Introduces Supernatural Boxing: Box to the beat of your favorite music as you escape to stunning destinations from around the world, coached by a professional trainer.

Supernatural Introduces Supernatural Boxing: Box to the beat of your favorite music as you escape to stunning destinations from around the world, coached by a professional trainer.

Supernatural Introduces Supernatural Boxing: Box to the beat of your favorite music as you escape to stunning destinations from around the world, coached by a professional trainer.

Supernatural Introduces Supernatural Boxing: Box to the beat of your favorite music as you escape to stunning destinations from around the world, coached by a professional trainer.

Supernatural Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supernatural