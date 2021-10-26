Wedo to beta launch at Lisbon Web Summit 2021 The SaaS communication and banking platform launches a video drop-in and payment app aimed to 'help more people help more people'

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedo , an American and European communication and financial platform built for people who want to take charge of and monetize their online business, will offer a sneak peek of their new video drop-in and payments application at Web Summit in Lisbon, which will be held on November 1-4, 2021.

"Web Summit is a great opportunity for us to meet partners who are interested in getting involved in the future of work, especially as we move into an era where distributed workforces and remote teams will be the norm," said Indiana Gregg, founder and CEO of Wedo. "We are excited to be attending the conference to network, expand our reach and do our part to help more entrepreneurs make their business dreams a reality."

Founded in 2020, Wedo was developed as a solution to the high costs and complications involved in being a solopreneur or starting up a business. Wedo offers all the necessary tools entrepreneurs need on one convenient platform: calendar, chat + video communication options, invoicing, and a wallet feature to make and receive payments, either one-time or for subscriptions.

"As a fully remote startup, we are all looking forward to collaborating in person," added Gregg. "We have a great remote work culture, but it's also inspiring to meet each other in real life. Wedo has created an amazing tool to 'help more people help more people,' because we care about the future of work and how we can liberate people through technology. People spend such a huge part of their life working, and Wedo empowers people with tools to leverage their time, networks and finances to lead more fulfilling lives from anywhere, any time."

Web Summit is one of the world's largest technology events and is known for connecting people and ideas that change the world.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to show the world all that Wedo has to offer," said David Jaques, chairman of the board at Wedo. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and the resources and contacts we will make through Web Summit will take our business to the next level."

About Wedo

Wedo, an American and European communication platform SaaS with an integrated banking tool, is serving the $4T global freelancer, coaching, and startup market, aiming to supercharge their businesses. Founded by former freelancer Indiana Gregg at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Wedo removes financial and technical barriers to entry by bringing together the tools for the gig economy, with live streaming video, in-stream payments, webinars, and booking tools with banking services built into one seamless platform. Join beta at https://getwedo.today

