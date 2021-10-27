Accountability announces the launch of Job Cost Central for communication agencies

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountability, a leading financial management platform for marketing and advertising agencies, launched Job Cost Central to streamline project financial analysis and the billing approval workflow. This is an extension of the company's comprehensive job management module which centralizes and structures all the financial data points on any client project. This first-of-its-kind offering enables agencies to configure views and define their financial approval process to ensure alignment across all teams.

Communication agencies rely heavily on their internal talent and network of partners to deliver committed services, so a holistic view of costs and expenses relative to their clients' approved budget and billings is vital. Job Cost Central gives agency client teams visibility into every project's financial health and provides an electronic portal to communicate billing instructions to the finance team.

"All of the financial data points — estimated internal and external costs, all client-approved versions, client billing details, and vendor invoice details - were already accessible in real-time," said Terry McMillan, Accountability CEO and Chief Architect. "We've taken what we had a step further and given our customers a way to dynamically create views of the data to support the way agencies need to review and approve financial transactions related to a client job. We didn't just want to build a custom reporting or a static workflow tool. We wanted to enable our customers to use insight from their single-source-of-truth so everyone with client revenue responsibility can act on that information."

"It's incredible to see the deep understanding of the agency business and speed of innovation within Accountability," says Dan Zaret, COO/CFO of Spectrum Science Communications. "With Job Cost Central, my team has been able to define focused views, so we can better collaborate with our account teams in keeping our client projects billed correctly and on time. It enforces our desired process without adding work to anyone. It's also great to see that the Accountability team has thoughtfully incorporated our feedback in the final version. It's a true partnership."

The next phase of Job Cost Central will build on the integration with Accountability's project accounting module and enable users to take immediate action on billing instructions directly from the tool.

For more information on Accountability's Job Cost Central™, contact Joanne Miguel at joanne@counta.com

About Accountability

Accountability is a global financial management platform provider for marketing and advertising agencies. Designed by agency CFOs and launched in 2008, the Accountability platform serves as the foundation of an agency's financial operations and is interoperable with agency workflow management systems, enabling real-time access to the agency's financial health. Agencies across 30 countries trust the company's integrated job management and accounting platform to manage their business and gain actionable data to drive growth and transformation. For more on how Accountability is empowering agencies globally, visit counta.com or contact info@counta.com .

