Game Play Network To Explore B2C Expansion On The Ziosk Platform

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network, Inc. (GPN), a licensed gaming company which offers its players the unrivaled ability to play casino-style games for real money in the vast majority of the U.S., announced today a plan for a multi-phase program to expand the distribution of bspot.com, its B2C offering, through Ziosk's industry leading handheld tablets and technology. The plan envisions the expansion of the company's footprint by placing handheld gaming tablets in bars, hotel lounges, sports arenas and other high traffic venues across the country.

"Our plan to leverage Ziosk's tablets and technology would dramatically accelerate the company's strategic brick and mortar initiative," said GPN's Chief Strategy Officer & CFO, Aaron Fischer. "In addition, it could generate significant revenues for our racing and game content providers, host locations, advertisers and other strategic partners, while building substantial enterprise value for GPN stakeholders."

Through the proposed multi-phase program, Ziosk will integrate its tablet technology with GPN's patented real money gaming platform in both Ziosk's existing restaurant network and GPN-sourced locations to launch a new unique entertainment experience. The Ziosk network currently engages with over 300M guests and completed 125M payments per year over 125,000 interactive screens across the top casual dining restaurants in the U.S. Guests engage to order food and drinks, enroll in loyalty programs, view entertainment and play games.

"GPN's iGaming platform, combined with the Ziosk omnichannel solution with integrated payments, creates a unique and exciting opportunity to entertain patrons in restaurants, sports venues, bars and entertainment venues," said Shawn Gentry, Ziosk's Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Partnerships.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity to work with Ziosk given their wide distribution network, which could provide our b spot players with a new way to enjoy our patented real money gaming experience in various entertainment environments," said Sam Kiki, GPN's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our technology integration will strengthen our competitive advantage in the U.S. gaming market."

About Game Play Network:

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN conducts its B2C business via spot.com and also enables third party brands to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, visit www.gameplaynetwork.com.

About Ziosk:

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the leading technology platform for the restaurant industry that drives guest engagement for restaurants. The Ziosk Platform is an omnichannel suite of cloud-based products that provide safe, secure, contactless dining experiences and data insights to grow a restaurant's top and bottom line. Initially known for the Ziosk Original tableside tablet, the Ziosk Platform provides a multitude of form factors, all designed to bring convenience, safety and operational efficiency to their restaurant partners. Ziosk is strengthening guest engagement and operational efficiencies across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

