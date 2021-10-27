Melax Tech and Baylor College of Medicine Collaborate on Cancer Natural Language Processing Project

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Language Processing (NLP) firm, Melax Tech, announced today that it is moving forward with a text extraction project in conjunction with Houston's Baylor College of Medicine. Baylor and Melax Tech have developed processes that will retrieve cancer information from pathology reports. These processes will automate patient cohort identification and streamline research through the use of Melax Tech's NLP capabilities.

The collaborative agreement provides Baylor physicians with the opportunity to evaluate pathology reports to retrieve cancer information, including genetic information. Baylor physicians will also annotate textual data from pathology reports. When completed, Melax Tech will apply machine learning to the annotation to further refine and automate the process of identifying cancer information.

This Baylor-Melax Tech venture is based on a previous pilot program during which the two developed the initial cancer pipelines. Further refinement of the pilot is expected to improve research with the possibility of application to other cancers in the future.

The result will be the ability to use pipelines to identify patient cohorts of interest and to increase domain knowledge in oncology. Andre Pontin, CEO of Melax Tech, noted "there is increasing interest within the cancer community to use NLP for a wide array of purposes. For example, undertaking efforts to develop the ability to support and maintain national cancer registry reporting through the use of NLP. Melax Tech is proud to help develop a foundation for this important work."

"Pathology reports often contain copious and valuable information that are relevant for treating patients, but the data structure makes them difficult to use for research studies," said Chris Amos, Ph.D., principal investigator of the project, director of the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and associate director for population and quantitative research at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor. "Our relationship with Melax will allow us to quickly process pathological information to support clinical research studies."

The collaborative project is expected to be completed in 2023, with Baylor College of Medicine continuing cancer research based on Melax Tech's efficient extraction process.

