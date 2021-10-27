The virtual event included key stakeholders such as Governor Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senators Grassley and Ernst, and other members of Iowa's Congressional delegation.

Power Up Iowa Holds First-Annual American Clean Power Week Event The virtual event included key stakeholders such as Governor Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senators Grassley and Ernst, and other members of Iowa's Congressional delegation.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Up Iowa hosted its first-annual American Clean Power Week event on Tuesday, October 26. Iowans from across the state came together to virtually celebrate Iowa's status as a national leader on renewable energy and discuss how to continue growing the industry in the years to come.

Event participants included Governor Kim Reynolds; Senator Chuck Grassley; Senator Joni Ernst; Representative Ashley Hinson (IA-1); Representative Cindy Axne (IA-3); Representative Randy Feenstra (IA-4); Dusky Terry, President at ITC Midwest; Bill Anderson, Executive Director at Cherokee Area Economic Development Authority; Mike Fehr, Vice President of Renewable Generation and Compliance at MidAmerican Energy; Dave Wisniewski, Vice President of Utility and Environmental Commercialization at Vermeer Corporation; Troy McQuillen, Vice President of Facilities at Kirkwood Community College; and Tom Wind of Wind Utility Consulting PC.

Governor Kim Reynolds, who signed a proclamation declaring American Clean Power Week in Iowa, shared her thoughts about clean power during the event. "Iowa runs on affordable, reliable clean energy. Iowa communities have attracted new businesses, billions in investment, millions in tax revenue, and provided stable income sources for our farmers — all because of clean energy," she said.

Event attendees also heard from U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, known as the 'father of wind' for his leadership in paving the way for clean energy development in Iowa. He explained, "I'm proud to say that we get more than half of our electricity from clean power. I'm a supporter of all alternative energy for the good of the environment, and of course, for energy independence."

Iowa now runs primarily on clean power – a share of 59 percent, to be exact. Iowa also has the third-highest amount of operational wind, solar, and energy storage capacity in the nation. Clean power supports more than 5,000 jobs in the state and has brought extraordinary economic benefits to the state — for example, by providing a consistent source of income for Iowa's farmers.

Discussing the state of renewables in Iowa, U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (IA-04) stated: "As we celebrate American Clean Power Week, now is a perfect opportunity to renew our commitment to being the frontrunner of the transition to clean energy."

During the event, participants discussed some of the infrastructure challenges inhibiting the growth of clean power across Iowa. U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (IA-03) spoke about potential legislation to solve some of these challenges and create jobs:

"As we work to build America's clean energy future, I am proud to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in order to move us forward on those goals," she stated. "This bipartisan bill will support the transition to clean energy, create more opportunities for our skilled and trained workforce, and also benefit our environment."

Speaking about Iowa's leadership in sustainability, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (IA-01) concluded: "Iowa will continue leading the way with innovative, clean energy solutions."

A recording of the event can be found here.

Power Up Iowa, an initiative of the American Clean Power Association, is a statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters advocating for local, state and federal policies and initiatives that enhance Iowa's wind and solar energy investment. By educating, raising awareness, and participating in conversations with our state's leaders, Power Up Iowa will help make the case for renewable energy investment to revive and drive our local economies. Learn more at PowerUpIowa.com.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the voice of companies from across the clean power sector that are providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the American economy and driving high tech innovation across the United States. ACP works to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. By uniting the power of wind, solar, transmission and storage companies, along with manufacturers and construction companies, developers and owners/operators, utilities, financial firms and corporate purchasers, we are championing policies that enable the continued and aggressive growth in renewable energy in the United States. Visit ACP's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits renewable energy brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

