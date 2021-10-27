Simply NUC® Launches Fanless Rugged Mini PC Powered by Latest AMD® Ryzen™ Embedded Processors Cypress Porcoolpine, Simply NUC's first fanless Mini PC powered by AMD, features Ryzen™ Embedded V2000-series processors, AMD® Radeon™Graphics, and a 7-year commitment to supply.

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cypress Porcoolpine by Simply NUC

Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini computer integration company, recently announced Cypress Porcoolpine, a new Simply NUC branded Rugged Long-Life Mini PC. As the fanless version of the newly released Cypress family, Cypress Porcoolpine delivers performance and innovation for embedded solutions without the use of a cooling fan.

Simply NUC's Cypress Porcoolpine is the first rugged Mini PC featuring V2000 Embedded AMD® processors.

Cypress Porcoolpine is the first rugged Mini PC featuring V2000 Embedded AMD® processors and is guaranteed to be sold in the same form, fit, and function for seven years from launch. Simply NUC is currently taking orders on Cypress Porcoolpine with units now shipping.

"Whether its industrial computing, digital signage, or gathering edge data analytics, we saw an opportunity to create a fanless mini PC using the latest AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors," said Charles Abdouch, Simply NUC CTO, "With the addition of Cypress Porcoolpine, we can now offer customers a long life mini PC to meet any of their embedded application needs."

One Cypress Porcoolpine SKU is already shipping with pricing starting at $789 USD. The Cypress Porcoolpine LLM2V5CYF based on the AMD® Ryzen™ V2516 Processor, is intended for mainstream performance usages such creating digital kiosks, deploying intelligent vending machines, or refreshing enterprise PCs. A higher performing Cypress Porcoolpine SKU is expected to launch in early 2022. More information on the Cypress Porcoolpine family can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/cypress-porcoolpine/.

Cypress Porcoolpine features Ethernet with speeds up to 2.5Gbps and can control up to four vibrant 4K displays independently via dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 capability. New AMD® Radeon™ Graphics with up to 1.6GHz processing also enables 1.3x faster rendering for enhanced visual immersion. The fanless Porcoolpine chassis provides flexible configuration of the IO ports to expand USB 3.0, LAN, and audio connections, optimizing the unit for application specific needs.

With AMD Secure Processor technology, Cypress Porcoolpine stays ahead of security threats with built-in hardware-enhanced security that enables trusted networks for remote management of unattended digital kiosks and intelligent vending machines by securely storing credentials and other confidential data. Validated for 24/7 operation and supporting an operating temperature range of 0-40C, Cypress Porcoolpine ensures solutions that are built to last.

With numerous configuration options, Cypress Porcoolpine can be customized to power a wide range of embedded applications and will be shipped within 48 hours of receiving your order.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO, johnd@simplynuc.com

Cypress Porcoolpine by Simply NUC

Simply NUC logo (PRNewsfoto/Simply NUC, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.