GenesisCare Expands PSMA PET Imaging to All U.S. Centers Improving Precision in Prostate Cancer Diagnoses and Treatment As the leading global research partner and provider of PSMA PET/CT imaging and theranostics, GenesisCare is poised to change the prostate cancer landscape

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare — one of the leading oncology providers in the United States, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom — today announced it will be expanding access to the novel fluorinated prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging capabilities in its Florida, South Carolina, and Texas centers. They plan to rapidly accelerate PSMA PET access at all U.S. GenesisCare sites by Q2 2022.

A PSMA PET scan uses a small amount of a radioactive tracer such as PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18), the first and only commercially available FDA-approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer. PYLARIFY targets and binds to the PSMA protein, which is found on nearly all prostate cancer cells, and lights up on a scan to pinpoint where cancer is located.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for men in the United States. Finding novel approaches and standards to treat prostate cancer is critical. PSMA PET scanning is instrumental in advancing novel approaches, precision medicine, and standard of care for prostate cancer treatment. This revolutionary approach makes smaller lesions visible with greater accuracy than traditional CT or Tc bone scans, enabling oncologists to determine disease progression and adjust treatment more easily.

GenesisCare patients, like retired attorney Leonard Bitterman of Boca Raton, who received the first injection of PYLARIFY in the U.S. on June 3, 2021, have experienced improved outcomes and quality of life. "This new process has taken the guesswork out of my prostate cancer journey," said Bitterman. "My wife and I now have greater peace of mind with this new treatment and feel comfortable living life to its fullest."

"PSMA PET is a revolutionary diagnostic tool we're now offering nationwide that allows doctors to see metastatic or recurrent prostate cancer earlier - anywhere in the body. This is a game-changer that will have a tremendous impact for patients across the U.S.," said Dan Collins, Founder and CEO, GenesisCare. "Through continued collaborations with medical imaging and theranostics leaders like Lantheus, GE, Telix and Clarity, and our leading team of global theranostics experts, we are able to bring the latest breakthroughs in cancer diagnostics and treatment to more patients, much faster."

"Innovative diagnostic tools like PSMA PET provide more accurate and earlier detection of disease than conventional imaging so our clinicians, along with their patients and families, can make more informed treatment decisions that lead to improved outcomes," stated Neal D. Shore, M.D. FACS, GenesisCare Chief Medical Officer of Urology and Surgery and National Urology Research Director. "We are very excited to offer PSMA PET imaging with the first FDA-approved and commercially available PSMA PET prostate cancer imaging agent, PYLARIFY, to all of our patients throughout the U.S."

About GenesisCare

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, GenesisCare is a global healthcare company and one of the largest integrated oncology organizations. The company's mission is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. This is grounded in the belief that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition.

GenesisCare is the world's largest provider of radiotherapy – a vital treatment option for cancer patients – and provides patients with access to diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, and novel therapies alongside the ability to participate in the latest clinical trials. With a growing research and trials program of more than 150 clinical studies, a contract research organization, and global innovation programs focused on precision medicine and novel therapies, GenesisCare aims to bring new treatment options to more patients in need in a more affordable way.

Every year, GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations for cancer treatment, including more than 300 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK, and 21 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development. The organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals, and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. GenesisCare also offers cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. For more information, visit http://www.genesiscare.com/.

