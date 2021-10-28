Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared October 27, 2021, and are payable December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record November 19, 2021. It is the 368th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 149th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

