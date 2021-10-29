Independent research firm ranks Azion as one of the nine providers that matter most in edge development

Azion Identified as "A Best Fit for Teams that Need Global Edge Performance..." Independent research firm ranks Azion as one of the nine providers that matter most in edge development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azion Technologies, an edge platform that simplifies how companies build, secure, deliver and observe applications, has been included by Forrester Research in their report of the most significant edge platform providers, listing Azion as "a best fit for teams that need global edge performance..."

"The edge is synonymous with the best possible performance today's technologies can offer, enabling more agile build cycles, better security, more reliable delivery, and improved observability," said Rafael Umann, CEO and founder of Azion Technologies. "We believe Forrester's recognition is the result of our laser focus on edge computing, which has helped us master these core capabilities while serving thousands of mission-critical applications for enterprises worldwide."

In The Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021, Forrester notes that Azion "Offers good capabilities for dynamic web and content workloads." The report continues, "Developers can run Azion Cells on hosted edge infrastructure or as a hybrid-cloud runtime on their own infrastructure. A template-driven approach helps with customization. A full suite of security services, monitoring, and real user management helps with 'day-two-plus' operations."

Azion's full-stack edge platform includes serverless compute, content delivery, integrated security, orchestration, and real-time observability solutions. Their distributed network of over 100 edge locations is situated within the edge datacenters, central offices and cell towers of telco providers worldwide and uses software-defined routing to automatically detect and route requests to edge locations based on real-time data, providing leading performance and availability among other competitors. Azion plans on adding 100+ edge locations in the coming year, while continuing to improve the developer experience with GitHub integration, a CLI and improving its template-driven platform in order to simplify edge computing adoption across dozens of new use cases.

Forrester evaluated nine participating vendors based on 10 criteria. Azion's platform services received an on par rating in the criteria of: platform execution model, day-two plus experience, workload breadth, security, integrations, roadmap and vision. More information about the report is here.

View original content:

SOURCE Azion Technologies