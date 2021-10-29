CONVERGE "The Power Of Reinvention" - November 10th, 12pm EST

Globant to host global event on new tech horizons featuring, Prof. Yuval Harari, will.i.am and Cathy Hackl

Hosted by James Corden , some of the brightest minds that are reshaping the future will reunite at CONVERGE to discuss the impact of technology in humanity and analyze new trends like metaverse, blockchain and AI, among others

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, presents its conference for business leaders, investors and global talent: "CONVERGE: "The Power of Reinvention ". This year's edition will be broadcasted online at 12pm EST on November 10th. Free registration at https://converge.globant.com/

"CONVERGE: The Power of Reinvention" will be hosted by James Corden, from The Late Late Show with James Corden, and will feature will.i.am, Creative Innovator, Entertainer & Tech Entrepreneur; Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, Historian, Philosopher and bestselling author who will be discussing how technology can help humans flourish; Martín Migoya, Globant Co-founder and CEO; Guibert Englebienne, Co-Founder and President of Globant X; and Patricia Pomies, Globant Chief Operating Officer. In addition to this, Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group and globally known as The Godmother of Metaverse; Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures; and Kasper Weber, Co-Founder & CEO of BeyondCreative, will share their insights and latest thoughts on Metaverse in a dedicated panel.

"This new edition of CONVERGE arrives in a time when AI, blockchain and metaverse and more are becoming mainstream and experts need to demystify these and guide Companies on how to leverage new tech into relevant consumer experiences", said Martín Migoya, CEO & Co-founder of Globant. "CONVERGE's unique selection of speakers will share inspiring insights and stories to ignite us, our clients and many other companies and leaders into reinvention journeys".

"We are living at a time in which we are facing great changes in technology, businesses and climate, and this new reality affects everything we do", added Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder and President of Globant X. "It has never been more important for businesses, societies and humankind to break through. Only the organizations with the ability to adapt and reinvent themselves will thrive".

Last year, Globant hosted two editions of CONVERGE, one in June titled "A New Era of Collaboration" that brought together renewed experts to discuss how organizations can leverage technology to shape the workplaces of the future, and "CONVERGE+" in September where experts discussed the reinvention of the Software Development Experience and Globant presented Augmented Coding. Both brought together prominent speakers such as Steve Wozniak, Guy Kawasaki, Pascal Finette, Madeline Di Nonno, Michael Feathers, James Taylor and Tan Le, among others.

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

