Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Announces Planned Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Nextdoor

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq:KVSB) ("KVSB"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its Class A common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in connection with, and upon the closing of, the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Nextdoor, Inc. ("Nextdoor"), the neighborhood network. The shares of Class A common stock of the post-business combination company, to be renamed Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., will trade under the stock symbol "KIND". KVSB's Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.

In compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules, today KVSB provided Nasdaq with notice of its intent to delist its Class A common stock from Nasdaq after market close on November 5, 2021. The NYSE listing and Nasdaq delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all NYSE listing requirements.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 280,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About KVSB

KVSB is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures. Khosla Ventures manages a series of venture capital funds that make early-stage venture capital investments and provide strategic advice to entrepreneurs building companies with lasting significance. The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures has over $14 billion dollars of assets under management and focuses on a broad range of sectors including artificial intelligence, agriculture/food, consumer, enterprise, financial services, health, space, sustainable energy, robotics, VR/AR and 3D printing. Collectively, Khosla Ventures portfolio of investments has created nearly half a trillion dollars in market value.

