Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rainbow PUSH convene the 22nd Global Automotive Summit

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry will gather in Detroit from November 9th to 10th this year to host the 22nd Rainbow PUSH Annual Global Automotive Summit at the Motor City Casino Hotel and Convention Center, which is an initiative of the Citizenship Education Fund. This year's Summit will attract over 400 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government, and elected officials

This year's theme, "Expanding the Minority Opportunities During Electrification," will address potential disparity gaps in the EV supply chain for African American and other minority suppliers, dealers and professionals.

The purpose of the Summit is to facilitate a poignant discussion with the OEMs and minority companies, while focusing on an inclusive strategy. Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project has been at the forefront in solidifying the addition of diverse dealerships throughout the country. In addition, Rainbow PUSH is also responsible for the emergence of several African American advertising agencies of record in the automotive field and has made significant gains in the C suite.

"Rainbow PUSH has worked with automakers to meet advertising, marketing, dealerships, personnel and supplier goals," said Reverend Jackson, founder and president, Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "We have accomplished so much together, but the best is yet to come, as we push each other to higher goals." Rainbow PUSH will also announce the results of its Automotive Diversity Scorecard, which will be released during the summit.

The agenda will feature robust discussions of industries' experts: Vice Presidents of Global Purchasing, Jonathan Jennings - VP, Global Commodity Purchasing and Supplier Technical Assistance, Ford Motor Company; Mark Willoughby - Procurement Business Unit Lead, North America Auto Development Center, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America and Robert Young - Group Vice President of Purchasing Supplier Development, Toyota Motor North America.

Other highlights and confirmed guest speakers: Dr. Benjamin Chavis - President & CEO, NNPA; Damon Lester, President, NAMAD; Maya K. Watson, JD, LLM – Loyola University Chicago Law Health Justice Project; Telva McGruder - Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, General Motors; Quincy Stephens - Head of Diversity and Talent, Volkswagen of America; Alison Nelson - Director DEI Strategies & Governance, Ford Motor Company; Marissa Hunter, Vice President of Marketing, Stellantis North America; Tarshena Armstrong Director of Diversity Marketing & Development, General Motors and others.

The community will celebrate Rev. Jackson's 80th birthday on November 9th 6:00 p.m. during a reception at Motor City Conference and Hotel Center.

About Rainbow PUSH: The Rainbow PUSH automotive project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the development and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, promoting functional partnerships and healthy cooperation, the automotive project enables minorities to fully participate in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development, and board membership opportunities in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://automotiveproject.org

