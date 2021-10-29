Swahili Village Hosts Ambassadors, VIPs For Grand Opening As Mayor Names Day After The Iconic Pan-African Restaurant

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 guests representing leaders in government, the arts, education, community and media attended the official Grand Opening of Swahili Village's "The Consulate" Washington DC location Tuesday night where they enjoyed the soon-to-be world famous nyama choma cooked specially for the event by Swahili Village's Founder, CEO and master chef Kevin Onyona.

Guests included over 40 diplomats from around the globe as well as ambassadors from African nations including the evening's chair, Her Excellency Hilda Suka-Mafudze, Ambassador of the African Union Mission representing 55 African countries; His Excellency Lazarus Amayo, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya; and Dr. Ky Dele, Founder and President of The Made Man Foundation (TMM) & Principal of BluePoint Group Global. Dr. Benjamin F Chavis, Jr, served as Master of Ceremonies.

"I am absolutely stunned by the number of people that came to show their support but especially by their enthusiasm for our endeavor," Onyona said later. "We want to be more than just another business but a real part of the community and I think this demonstrates we have become that."

At the event, Swahili Village COO Emad Shoeb, a son of an Egyptian diplomat and successful entrepreneur, announced plans to open dozens of more restaurants, with several locations already in the works including Newark, New York City, National Harbor Maryland and Tyson's Corner in Virginia, to name a few.

"Eventually, we have plans for 50 restaurants all over the country and then we plan on taking it abroad," Shoeb said. "This is with the expectation that the Swahili Village brand will stand for the most respected restaurant and hospitality brand globally."

A highlight for Swahili Village included the proclamation of "Swahili Village Day" as announced by Kimberly A. Bassett, Secretary of State for the District of Columbia.

Reading on behalf of Mayor Muriel Bowser, Bassett told the crowd "Whereas Swahili Village has created a prominent social venue for global learning through which the community can contribute to global education and obtain a better understanding of our interconnected world, I, the mayor of the District of Columbia, do hereby proclaim the 26th of October as "Swahili Village Day" in Washington, D.C., and call upon all our citizens to salute this important contribution to the city."

