Over 1.5 MILLION Mobile Phones Cosmetically Graded for Resale by FutureDial's SMART Grade™ Robots Wireless Carriers, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) and Mobile Device Recyclers used FutureDial's SMART Grade™ robots to scan and grade the cosmetic condition of Over 1.5 Million Android smartphones and iPhones for redeployment in secondary markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading provider of automation software and robotics for the mobile device supply chain worldwide, announced today that its customers have used its SMART Grade™ robots to scan, cosmetically grade and value over 1.5 Million Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. Tier-1 wireless carriers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), trade-in/buyback companies and mobile phone refurbishment companies are utilizing FutureDial's SMART Grade™ robots worldwide to accurately grade mobile devices for resale. Projections estimate that threshold will reach 2 Million devices graded by the SMART Grade™ robots by year's-end.

"Clients trust our SMART Grade robot for accurate grading and pricing of mobile phones" - Frank Harbist FutureDial CEO

Robotics Ensure Efficient, Repeatable, Accurate Grading of Mobile Devices for Resale

Each year, preowned Android smartphones and iPhones are processed through trade-in and buyback programs as part of the reverse logistics industry and the mobile device supply chain. The refurbishment industry is increasingly automating with robotics and software solutions that take the guesswork out of certifying the condition and functionality of handsets to determine resale value in secondary markets. Robots such as FutureDial's SMART Grade™ are taking on more of the burden of accurately inspecting and grading numerous phones that pass through processing centers around the world. "Our SMART Grade robots have been put to work in high volume environments at major carriers and other logistics customers, and now we celebrate this milestone of surpassing 1.5 Million devices being graded by our solution," notes Frank Harbist, FutureDial's President and CEO. "We are proud that clients trust our SMART Grade robot to offer consistent, repeatable grading across many different phone makes and models, providing a level of accuracy for resale values that makes a difference to their bottom line."

"Leaving Money on the Table" due to Mis-Graded Phones is a Thing of the Past with SMART Grade™

Hidden costs of quality can impact resale values of phones being in the secondary market, and handset refurbishment companies often unintentionally leave money on the table due to inaccuracies in cosmetic grading or misdiagnosed functional condition. Steve Manning, FutureDial's Chief Strategy Officer, points out this often-overlooked aspect of cost of quality, and how robotics such as SMART Grade help companies optimize their profits: "It is often overlooked how much money companies lose out on selling incorrectly-appraised merchandise. By taking human subjectivity and errors out of the evaluation process, refurbishing and reselling companies can optimize their business operations with more accurate grading and pricing. Both over and under-valued product hurts the sellers of mobile devices as underpriced phones get sold for suboptimal prices, and overpriced phones typically get returned, thereby increasing processing costs."

Achieving this 1.5M mobile phones graded confirms this market trend toward automation and FutureDial's leading position in giving clients the automation solutions that drive real value to their businesses.

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of automation software and robotic solutions for processing preowned Android and iOS mobile devices for resale. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ of software and robotics reduce the number of operator touches at processing centers, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Wireless Carriers and other service companies operating in the mobile device supply chain. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com .

