Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

TACOMA and SEATTLE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is pleased to announce that after an extensive national search, Dianne Aroh, RN, is the new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for the health system.

"We are pleased to welcome Dianne to Virginia Mason Francsican Health," said Gary Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. As an integral part of our executive leadership team, Dianne will bring more than 25 years of progressive leadership to our care teams, nurses, and communities, to ensure our patients receive the best care possible."

Prior to joining Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Dianne held senior leadership roles at leading non-profit health care systems, in addition to her clinical background. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical and Patient Care Officer of Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey since 2006. Hackensack was one of the first hospitals in the country to receive the prestigous Magnet Award for Nursing Excellence, which recognizes health care organizations that disseminate successful nursing practices and strategies. Dianne upheld this nursing standard throughout her time with the health system.

"It was essential to our entire leadership team that we find a Chief Nursing Officer who would consistently raise the bar for high-quality patient care. I am happy to share that Dianne is that leader and we look forward to the innovative approaches she will bring forward as Chief Nursing Officer," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Dianne is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), holds a master's degree in Nursing Administration, and is board certified in Advanced Administration. She is also an alumna of George Washington University's School of Business. Dianne assumed her new role on November 1, 2021.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

