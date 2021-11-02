PINK Launches Holiday Campaign to Help "Unwrap" Self-Care and the True Spirit of the Season Lana Condor & Lexi Underwood Star in PINK "Unwrapped" Video Series Created in Partnership with The Jed Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Victoria's Secret PINK is encouraging everyone to unwrap your true meaning of the holidays and prioritize self-care. As part of the brand's "Unwrapped" campaign, PINK is donating $200,000 to its partner, The Jed Foundation, launching an online hub that provides tools and resources to help cope with some of the challenges that can make the season stressful. PINK and JED are also launching an "Unwrapped" holiday special starring actress and producer, Lana Condor, and fellow actress and mental health advocate, Lexi Underwood.

Launching November 4, the four-part "Unwrapped" video series follows Lana and Lexi as they put their spin on the classic holiday variety show, learning to press pause and remember to practice self-care. With new episodes dropping throughout the season on PINK's social channels, the series also features cameos from Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rayvon Owen, and lots of surprise guests, along with PINK campus reps and Courtney Knowles, Senior Advisor for The Jed Foundation.

"I'm so excited to partner with PINK to celebrate the holidays this year! I'm really proud to be a part of their Unwrapped campaign because mental health is something that's very personal to me, and it's so important that we create an open dialogue," said Lana Condor. "For me, self-care during this time means snuggling with my dogs, and being as comfy and cozy as possible – if anyone's looking for me, I'll be on my couch in my favorite PINK sweats and slippers!"

"I had so much fun working with Lana and the PINK team on the Unwrapped video series. I love watching all the holiday specials and variety shows every year and getting to put on my own was such a cool experience," said Lexi Underwood. "I'm honored to partner with PINK and The Jed Foundation as they are not only supporting our mental health, but they continuously give back and lift up young adults from all backgrounds and communities."

As part of their ongoing commitment to fostering positive mental health, PINK will be making every Tuesday a Giving Tuesday this year. Kicking off on November 30, the brand will donate $100,000 to a different non-profit dedicated to the cause each Tuesday throughout the month of December.

"While the holiday season is a time for celebrating and spreading cheer, we recognize it can also be overwhelming, so it's important to take time for yourself and practice self-care," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "We want to provide a support system and resources for our customers, so they can 'unwrap' their best selves during this season and in the new year ahead."

To shop PINK's latest styles and holiday gift ideas – including Lana Condor's curated faves – and to learn more about the Unwrapped campaign, visit PINK.com. To check out PINK x JED's online hub and find mental health resources, visit justpresspause.com.

About Victoria's Secret PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health. Learn more at jedfoundation.org. Check out our programs including: JED Campus (jedcampus.org), Set to Go (settogo.org), ULifeline (ulifeline.org), Half of Us (halfofus.com), Love is Louder (loveislouder.com), and Seize the Awkward (seizetheawkward.org).

