Designed to support guests' natural defenses as the seasons change, Smoothie King's latest blend is rich in immune-supporting antioxidants - including 1,000% of daily vitamin C

Smoothie King Introduces New Immune Builder® Orange Smoothie Designed to support guests' natural defenses as the seasons change, Smoothie King's latest blend is rich in immune-supporting antioxidants - including 1,000% of daily vitamin C

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures are dropping and Smoothie King is giving fans immune support they need to Rule The Day® with its new Immune Builder® Orange smoothie, specifically blended to support your body's natural defenses and available through the holiday season in stores nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Smoothie King)

Packed with more than 1,000% of daily vitamin C plus other immune-supporting antioxidants like selenium, zinc and vitamins A and E, this purpose-driven smoothie arrives at the perfect time and is made with clean ingredients including a Florida Valencia Orange juice blend, an apple pineapple juice blend, bananas, mangoes and Smoothie King's Immune Support Enhancer, a proprietary blend of ingredients that support your immune system with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

"As partners in our guests' overall fitness and wellness journeys, we knew they would need immune support as the seasons change and calendars fill up with active holiday plans," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "Our new Immune Builder® Orange smoothie is a convenient, delicious way to load up on nutrients that will help you stay at the top of your game and keep up with whatever those holiday plans bring, from early morning workouts and daily meditation routines to reuniting with family and friends."

Like all Smoothie King smoothies, this new blend was developed with a purpose at its core and combines quality, carefully selected ingredients with a bright, fresh taste guests will love. And, unlike top competitors' orange-juice based smoothies, it is made without added sugar or artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, giving guests the wellness benefits they look for in real, immune-supporting foods like citrus fruits without the unnecessary additives.

Immune Builder® Orange joins Immune Builder® Mixed Berry and Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood in Smoothie King's Be Well category of smoothies, a line-up of 17 blends purposefully blended with nutrients essential to maintaining a healthy body. Starting today, the new smoothie is available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide for a limited time, and guests can get a leg-up on their immune support by trying it for free from Tuesday, Nov. 2 to Thursday, Nov. 4 with Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app. Visit www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards to sign up.

Smoothie King is also making it easier than ever for fans to get the blend they crave delivered straight to their door, perfect for getting your smoothie fix without braving the winter cold! In addition to online ordering via https://order.smoothieking.com/, Smoothie King has added three new third-party delivery partners – DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats – to markets nationwide.

For more nutrition and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, visit or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 27 years, ranked No.19 overall on the "2021 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com .

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smoothie King