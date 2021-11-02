United Digestive Partners with DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces its further expansion in the Metro Atlanta area through a partnership with DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates (DGA).

Founded in 1976, DGA operates two clinics and an endoscopy center serving the communities of Decatur and Lithonia, Ga., and its care team includes 11 providers.

"We are excited to partner and grow with United Digestive," said Mark A. Stern, MD of DGA. "Remaining clinically independent is important to us, and this partnership allows us to do just that while continuing to expand our service offering, support our local hospitals, and provide compassionate, quality digestive health care to our patients."

"As we continue to grow in our home state, and across the country, we are thrilled to partner with such reputable practices like DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates," said Mark Gilreath, Chief Executive Officer of United Digestive. "We are honored to welcome them to the United Digestive team."

United Digestive is an Atlanta-based physician practice management company focused on delivering value for GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. The company serves independent practices by leveraging advanced operational infrastructure and insights to reduce administrative burden, while supporting clinicians' objective to provide the highest-quality patient care.

