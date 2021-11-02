Xinhua Silk Road: China (Huai'an) Int'l Food Expo kicks off, highlighting RCEP food industry cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth China (Huai'an) International Food Expo kicked off last Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Huai'an, highlighting food industry cooperation among RCEP members.

Photo shows the Fourth China (Huai'an) International Food Expo kicks off last Thursday in east China's Huai'an, Jiangsu Province.

Theme on "green and innovative development linking fashionable life and food", the expo was accessible to participants from both online exhibition halls and offline featured activities such as themed exhibitions, high-end conference and food tasting events, and attracted over 350 domestic and foreign companies to exhibit new technologies, new achievements and new products.

According to Chen Zhichang, party chief of Huai'an, the expo would provide a professional and international vision, and exhibition opportunities to the participants and exhibitors.

During the expo, the first roundtable meeting on food industry cooperation among RCEP member countries was held, focusing on trade barriers elimination, trade facilitation enhancement, tariffs and trade costs reducing, and international cooperation improvement.

Meanwhile, the China Chamber of International Commerce issued a proposal on boosting food industry cooperation and enhancing trade facilitation among RCEP members.

Huai'an will further deepen economic and trade cooperation, actively integrate into the international economic flow based on RCEP mechanism and build the expo into an influential event for exhibition, mutual benefit and win-win, said Shi Zhijun, acting mayor of Huai'an.

