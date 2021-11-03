Alaska Airlines and Boxed Water™ tackle the biggest source of inflight plastic waste - eliminating 1.8 million pounds of plastics a year Alaska launches the U.S. industry's first water service free of single-use plastic bottles and plastic cups; introduces paper cups and main cabin expansion of Boxed Water cartons

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --– Alaska Airlines' inflight water service is getting a planet-friendly upgrade. Starting tomorrow, the airline is trading plastic water bottles for Boxed Water Is Better® brand's 92% plant-based cartons and swapping out plastic cups with recyclable paper cups for water service. This change saves an estimated 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastics from flights over the next year – equivalent to the weight of 18 Boeing 737s.

Alaska Airlines’ switch to Boxed Water™ cartons and recyclable paper cups on Nov. 4 will eliminate 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastics from flights over the next year, equivalent to the weight of 18 Boeing 737s.

Inflight water service is the most significant contributor of onboard plastic waste. The switch to more sustainable solutions will effectively remove 22 million plastic cups and 32 million plastic bottles per year from Alaska flights.

"As a West Coast-based airline, we fly to some of the most beautiful places on earth. Protecting these habitats is critical for our collective future, and reducing plastic waste is a key step," said Diana Birkett Rakow, vice president of public affairs and sustainability for Alaska Airlines. "We're proud to partner with Boxed Water on our most impactful plastic-reduction initiative yet, on a continued journey to minimize inflight waste."

"We are grateful to Alaska Airlines for leading the airline industry with bold steps toward plastic waste reduction," noted Daryn Kuipers, CEO for Boxed Water. "Our ability to scale with Alaska from First Class to main cabin in just six months demonstrates both operational feasibility and the interest travelers have in more renewable inflight offerings."

Alaska became the first airline to offer guests Boxed Water™ cartons inflight in early 2021 – introducing the renewable packaged water alternative in First Class and on Alaska's Horizon Air-operated flights. The trial was a success with guests and employees, with surveyed fliers preferring Boxed Water over plastic bottled water at a rate of two-to-one.

"Only 9% of plastic is recycled nationwide1 - the rest ends up in landfills, burned or in our environment," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products for Alaska Airlines. "Although we have an industry-leading recycling program, the reality is that we need to move to renewable options. Getting to this point hasn't been easy. We investigated several options with our supply chain - and this year we finally found a product our guests love and a partner whose mission-driven values mirror our own."

In identifying the most renewable packaged water option, our Green Team Employee Business Resource Group spent months researching and vetting package materials, water quality, life cycle analysis, production impacts, and recycling capabilities.

Boxed Water is a fully recyclable box-shaped carton of water, sealed with a plant-based cap. Boxed Water's 100% pure water goes through a proprietary multi-step purification process, which includes reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, UV light and ozonation. The water is also pH neutral and free from additives.

Adoption of Boxed Water is part of Alaska's continued leadership in inflight waste reduction, from onboard recycling to being the first airline to eliminate plastic straws and stir sticks in 2018. The airline invites flyers to use airport water stations and #FillBeforeYouFly, as part of an initiative to avoid using single-use packaging at all, and offsets its water consumption with local habitat restoration projects managed by its partner Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF).

Plastic-free water service is one of many new, planet-friendly initiatives guests will notice on Alaska flights. Alaska has eliminated hundreds of single-use waste items and pioneered fresh food for pre-order using industry-leading technology to ensure that guests can get exactly what they want. Offering fresh food for purchase via pre-order has dramatically decreased the food waste that was experienced pre-COVID. Beginning Nov. 4, Alaska will add more food options for guests via its industry leading pre-order technology.

Significantly reducing inflight waste is one of Alaska's sustainability goals for carbon, waste, and water. Earlier in 2021, Alaska announced a strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with near-term 2025 targets to be the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline by 2025, and to cut climate emissions from ground equipment in half. Learn more about Alaska's climate goals here.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

ABOUT BOXED WATER IS BETTER®

Boxed Water Is Better® was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water™ is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water™ branded cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water Is Better® is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filtration locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water™ is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwater.com - as well as on Amazon and select national and local retailers. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

1 https://www.nationalgeographic.org/article/whopping-91-percent-plastic-isnt-recycled/

Alaska Airlines’ inflight water service is getting a planet-friendly upgrade. Boxed Water™ is a fully recyclable box-shaped carton of water, sealed with a plant-based cap.

Alaska Airlines will replace plastic water bottles beginning Nov. 4, tackling the biggest source of inflight plastic waste.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines