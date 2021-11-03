Calliditas announces poster presentations at ASN Digital Kidney Week 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced upcoming presentations concerning Nefecon, its lead product candidate, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) annual Kidney Week 2021 conference, which will be held virtually November 2-7, 2021.

Both posters will be presented at the `Glomerular Diseases: Immunology and Inflammation in IgANP, C3GP, TMA, and Nephrotic Diseases' session, which will take place on November 4 between 10:00am and 12:00pm (PDT).

Dr Karen Molyneux from the Mayer IgA Nephropathy Laboratory at the University of Leicester will present a poster titled "Targeted Release Formulation Budesonide (Nefecon) Selectively Reduces Circulating Levels of Chemokines Critical to Immune Cell Trafficking to Peyer Patches in IgA Nephropathy". In addition, Laura Pérez-Alós will present a poster titled "Treatment with Targeted Release Formulation Budesonide (Nefecon) Modulates the Complement System in Patients with IgA Nephropathy".

"We are delighted that these posters have been selected for the upcoming ASN Digital Kidney Week 2021 and congratulate the authors. The results presented in these posters build on the existing body of biomarker data, and provide additional evidence supporting the effect of Nefecon on the underlying pathophysiology of IgA nephropathy," said CMO Richard Philipson.

More details on this session, including on the two posters described above, can be found here: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2021/program-session-details.aspx?sessId=404846

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of adults with the autoimmune renal disease primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas read out topline data from Part A of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

